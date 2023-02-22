GBP/USD builds a cushion around 1.2040, volatility looks persistent ahead of US GDP

- GBP/USD is gauging an intermediate cushion around 1.2040, however, the overall market mood is still negative.
- Fed policymakers are still reiterating higher interest rates for a longer period to achieve the 2% inflation target.
- The annualized US GDP Q4 data is seen stable at 2.9%.
The GBP/USD pair has sensed a pause in the downside momentum after dropping to near 1.2040 in the early Asian session. It would be early to consider a loss in the downside momentum for the Cable as higher volatility might stay ahead of the release of the preliminary United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the fourth quarter of CY2022. The annualized economic data is seen stable at 2.9%
The Cable witnessed an intense sell-off in the late New York session after the release of the hawkish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes. Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell and his mates are still reiterating higher interest rates for a longer period to drag the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to near 2% target.
Fed policymakers are worried that China’s reopening after the rollback of lockdown curbs and ongoing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine advocate upside risks in inflation. Domestically, a shortage of labor could propel a higher wage price index ahead.
Meanwhile, S&P500 futures have shown a recovery in the Asian session. The 500-US stocks basket futures have recovered their entire losses shown on Wednesday. A sense of optimism has been observed in the overall risk aversion theme.
The optimism could fade as President Joe Biden told that it was a "big mistake" for Russian President Vladimir Putin to temporarily suspend Russia's participation in the last remaining nuclear arms treaty between the two countries. Earlier, US Biden announced “Russia was suspending its participation in the New START treaty, which implements caps on the number of nuclear weapons deployed by each country and inspections of nuclear sites,” as reported by ABC News.
The Pound Sterling looks struggling again as the recovery in manufacturing activities is not sufficient enough to avoid the recession ahead. The preliminary United Kingdom manufacturing activities remained upbeat at 49.2, however, a figure below 50.0 is considered a contraction. UK households are struggling to address their usual demand due to higher food inflation, which is impacting their confidence in the economic prospects.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2049
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0057
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|1.2106
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2169
|Daily SMA50
|1.2164
|Daily SMA100
|1.1916
|Daily SMA200
|1.1937
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2148
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1986
|Previous Weekly High
|1.227
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1915
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2086
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2048
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2012
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1918
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.185
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2174
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2242
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2336
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
