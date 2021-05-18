GBP/USD breaks out above its May high to expose the 2021 high at 1.4237 – Credit Suisse

GBP/USD has broken out above its 1.4162/67 recent highs, opening up a move to the 2021 highs at 1.4238 next, then 1.4377, the Credit Suisse analyst team reports.

Support trails to 1.4077

“We stay biased higher, reinforced by the latest breakout above the 1.4155/69 May highs and the sharply accelerating daily MACD momentum. Beyond here can see a move to next resistance at the 1.4238 YTD high, ahead of our first core upside target of 1.4302/77 – the 2018 highs and 50% retracement of the 2014/2020 bear trend.”

“It’s worth noting that above 1.4302/77, there is a real ‘air pocket’ and death of meaningful technical resistance, reinforcing our longer-term bias for an eventual move to 1.49/1.51.”

“Near-term support moves to the broken 1.4167/65 highs, which we now look to hold into the daily close to maintain this latest breakout. Next minor support is seen at 1.4077, then the more important 1.4016/06 ‘neckline’.”