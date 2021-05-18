GBP/USD breaks out above its May high to expose the 2021 high at 1.4237 – Credit Suisse

GBP/USD has broken out above its 1.4162/67 recent highs, opening up a move to the 2021 highs at 1.4238 next, then 1.4377, the Credit Suisse analyst team reports.
See: GBP/USD to advance nicely behind still dovish Fed and higher US inflation – MUFG
Support trails to 1.4077
“We stay biased higher, reinforced by the latest breakout above the 1.4155/69 May highs and the sharply accelerating daily MACD momentum. Beyond here can see a move to next resistance at the 1.4238 YTD high, ahead of our first core upside target of 1.4302/77 – the 2018 highs and 50% retracement of the 2014/2020 bear trend.”
“It’s worth noting that above 1.4302/77, there is a real ‘air pocket’ and death of meaningful technical resistance, reinforcing our longer-term bias for an eventual move to 1.49/1.51.”
“Near-term support moves to the broken 1.4167/65 highs, which we now look to hold into the daily close to maintain this latest breakout. Next minor support is seen at 1.4077, then the more important 1.4016/06 ‘neckline’.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
