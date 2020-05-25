Sterling is facing pressure on a variety of fronts. The prospect of more monetary policy stimulus, a deep recession and political uncertainty is set to weigh on the pound. Therefore ,economists at Rabobank have revised down their already gloomy GBP forecasts. FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam also sees the cable suffering.
Key quotes
“The UK is being slower than many other countries in Europe to unwind its lockdown measures. This threatens to enlarge the toll on the economy which in turn places further pressure on policy makers, both fiscal and monetary.”
“There is a real risk therefore of the UK and the EU trading on WTO terms from January. [...] The prospect of confusion and queues at borders is likely to weigh on investor sentiment while the threat of tariffs on food and disruption for supply chains could further undermine consumer confidence.”
“In the wake of the headwinds facing the economy perhaps it is not so surprising that various BoE officials including Governor Bailey have indicated that the case for negative interest rates in the UK is under ‘active review’. [...] In addition, the market is prepared for an increased QE target from the BoE in June.”
“We now target GBP/USD 1.19 in 1-month and GBP/USD 1.18 on a 3-month view. We had previously targeted GBP/USD 1.19 on a 3-month view.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
