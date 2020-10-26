GBP/USD attempting to pick up from session lows below 1.3000

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • GBP/USD found support at 1.2995 to return to levels beyond 1.3000.
  • Risk aversion weighing on the GBP despite the upbeat Brexit news.
  • GBP/USD remains positive while above 1.2990 – UOB.

The sterling is attempting to trim losses during the North American session on Monday after having retreated to session lows at 1.2995 following a three-day decline from last week’s top at 1.3175. The pair has regained the 1.3000 level although upside moves remain limited.

Pound dives amid broad-based US dollar strength

Cable has resumed its downtrend this week, with the US dollar appreciating across the board with the investors seeking shelter in safe-haven assets in a risk-off session. The increase of COVID-19 infections, with the US and France reaching record levels of contagions and Spain announcing a new state of emergency have crushed market mood.

In Europe, the positive news from the Brexit negotiations, which have been extended until next Wednesday has failed to ease market concerns. EU representative, Michael Barnier will stay in London for intensive talks this week, which has boosted hopes of a late-minute deal to avoid a “hard Brexit”.

GBP/USD remains positive while above 1.2990 - UOB

On the technical level, the FX analysis team at UOB remains positive on the GBP while above 1.2990: “Upward momentum is beginning to ease but only a break of 1.2990 (no change in ‘strong support’ level) would indicate that the current upside risk has dissipated. Meanwhile, in order to rejuvenate the current flagging momentum, GBP has to move and stay above 1.3120 within these 1 to 2 days or the odds for further GBP strength would diminish quickly.”

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.303
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.3036
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2961
Daily SMA50 1.3014
Daily SMA100 1.286
Daily SMA200 1.271
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3123
Previous Daily Low 1.3019
Previous Weekly High 1.3177
Previous Weekly Low 1.2895
Previous Monthly High 1.3482
Previous Monthly Low 1.2676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3059
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3083
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2996
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2956
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2892
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3099
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3163
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3203

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD bounces with S&P 500 futures, still remains below 0.7150

AUD/USD bounces with S&P 500 futures, still remains below 0.7150

AUD/USD is back on the bids, heading towards 0.7150 amid a bounce in the S&P 500 futures. Australian dollar’s recovery from last week's lows at 0.7020 has stalled on Monday below 0.7160. All eyes will be on RBA's speakers.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY drops in tandem with US dollar, looks to 104.50

USD/JPY drops in tandem with US dollar, looks to 104.50

The USD/JPY pair extends its retreat below 105.00, tracking the corrective pullback in the US dollar amid a risk reset. The spot rose to its highest level in five days at 105.06 on Monday but erased a large portion of its daily gains during the American trading hours. 

USD/JPY News

Gold remains below key counter-trendline resistance

Gold remains below key counter-trendline resistance

Gold is not going down without a fight on the short-term time frames. The broader bias remains in the hands of the bears. Gold is under pressure on the weekly and daily chart, but the 4-hour time frame is proving problematic to the bearish case.

Gold News

WTI: Recovery remains capped below $39 ahead of API data

WTI: Recovery remains capped below $39 ahead of API data

WTI attempts a recovery but not out of the woods yet, as sellers continue to lurk around $38.80 levels amid the cautious market mood. Saudi Oil Minister’s comments, USD retreats support oil. Coronavirus data and API crude stockpiles in focus.  

Oil News

Panic selling can lead to multi-day FX moves

Panic selling can lead to multi-day FX moves

The mood is shifting in the financial markets. With eight days until the US Presidential election, investors are finally growing nervous. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 900 points intraday and typically when there is such an aggressive one day decline, further losses are likely.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures