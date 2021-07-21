GBP/USD approaches 1.3700 as the US dollar drops further

- Improvement in risk sentiment weighs on US Dollar.
- GBP/USD rising after four consecutive days of declines.
The GBP/USD rose further during the American session and printed a fresh daily high at 1.3694. Cable is hovering around the daily high with the positive tone intact, on the back of a sharp correction of the US dollar.
The greenback accelerated the decline during the last hours as equity prices rose further. In Wall Street, the Dow Jones is up by 0.80%, and the Nasdaq gains 0.50%. Higher US yields are not helping the dollar so far. The US 10-year yield is up 5% at 1.28%.
From a technical perspective, GBP/USD is about to test the 200-day moving average that is at 1.3699. The area around 1.3700 is the immediate resistance, followed by the 1.3750 zone. A slide back under 1.3635 should expose 1.3600 and the recent low.
GBP outlook
The recent decline in GBP/USD, according to analysts at Rabobank, may have then been accelerated by a deterioration in the technical picture. “Last Friday cable broke down from an 8 day rising channel formation. At the start of the week, it broke below the 200-day SMA. Both of these were bearish signals.” They point out sentiment has also been undermined by dovish commentaries at the start of the week from two Bank of England (BoE) officials.
At Rabobank, they consider that if the USD strength is contained, “this should allow GBP/USD to crawl back to the 1.39 region. This, however, would likely require a slightly less cautious outlook on policy from the BoE.”
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3674
|Today Daily Change
|0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|1.3628
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3825
|Daily SMA50
|1.3993
|Daily SMA100
|1.3929
|Daily SMA200
|1.3702
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.369
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3572
|Previous Weekly High
|1.391
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3761
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3617
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3645
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.357
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3512
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3452
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3688
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3748
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3806
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
