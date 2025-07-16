GBP/USD: Any decline is likely part of a lower range of 1.3360/1.3445 – UOB Group

There is room for Pound Sterling (GBP) to weaken further against US Dollar (USD); any decline is likely part of a lower range of 1.3360/1.3445. In the longer run, c; the next technical target at 1.3320 may not come into view so soon, as it could consolidate first, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
GBP view is still negative
24-HOUR VIEW: "We had expected GBP to weaken on Monday. After GBP fell, we highlighted the following yesterday: 'The anticipated decline exceeded our expectation, as GBP dropped to a low of 1.3425. While further GBP weakness is not ruled out, conditions remain oversold, and any declines are unlikely to reach the major support at 1.3375. To sustain the oversold momentum, GBP must hold below 1.3475.' Our analysis was correct, as after rising briefly to a high of 1.3464 in the NY trade, GBP then dropped to a low of 1.3379. While conditions remain oversold, there is room for GBP to weaken further. That said, any decline is likely part of a lower range of 1.3360/1.3445. In other words, GBP is unlikely to break clearly below 1.3360 or above 1.3445."
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "We turned negative on GBP early this month (see annotations in the chart below). Tracking the subsequent movements, we indicated yesterday (15 Jul, spot at 1.3425) that 'the outlook for GBP remains negative, and we now expect a move to 1.3375.' GBP then dropped to a low of 1.3379. We maintain our negative GBP view, even though the next technical target at 1.3320 may not come into view so soon – short-term oversold conditions could lead to consolidation first. On the upside, should GBP break above 1.3500 (‘strong resistance’ was at 1.3520 yesterday), it would mean that the weakness in GBP has stabilised."
EUR/USD holds recovery gains above 1.1600 ahead of US PPI data
EUR/USD holds the bounce above 1.1600 in the European morning on Wednesday. The pair capitalizes on a modest US Dollar retreat, driven by traders’ caution ahead of the US Producer Price Index inflation data due later in the day.
GBP/USD reverses post-UK CPI data-led advance above 1.3400
GBP/USD is trading back below 1.3400 in the European session on Wednesday, reversing hot UK inflation data-led uptick. Recent dovish BoE commentary offsets the UK CPI data, maintaining the bearish undertone around the Pound Sterling. The focus now shifts to the US PPI data amid subdued US Dollar price action.
Gold price stands firm near daily peak; looks to US PPI for fresh impetus
Gold price sticks to intraday gains through the first half of the European session, albeit it lacks follow-through and remains below the $3,350 level. Investors remain worried about the potential economic fallout from US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs.
Major altcoins Cardano, Litecoin, Solana stabilize around key levels as bulls hint at a new leg higher
Major altcoins Cardano (ADA), Litecoin (LTC) and Solana (SOL) are showing signs of strength as these cryptos stabilize around key support levels, suggesting a new leg higher as bullish momentum mounts. ADA and SOL hold steady around $0.74 and $163.65 respectively while LTC approaches resistance at $96.30.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
