GBP/USD advances to over one-week high, trades above mid-1.2900s on weaker USD

- GBP/USD scales higher for the third straight day and climbs to over a one-week high.
- The ongoing USD retracement slide from a two-week top act as a tailwind for the pair.
- Diminishing odds for more aggressive rate hikes by BoE warrant some caution for bulls.
The GBP/USD pair builds on this week's goodish rebound from sub-1.2800 levels and gains some follow-through positive traction for the third successive day on Thursday. Spot prices jump to over a one-week high during the Asian session and currently trade around the 1.2965 region, up just over 0.20% for the day.
The US Dollar (USD) is seen prolonging its retracement slide from a two-week high touched on Tuesday and turning out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. Despite the fact that the Federal Reserve (Fed) left the door open for one more rate hike in September or November, consensus that the US central bank is nearing the end of its current policy tightening cycle drag the Greenback lower for the third straight day.
It is worth recalling that Fed Chair Jerome Powell, speaking to the press after the widely expected 25 bps lift-off on Wednesday, said that the economy still needs to slow and the labour market to weaken for inflation to credibly return to the 2% target. That said, further moderation in inflation and weaker economic data might force the Fed to pause. Apart from this, a generally positive risk tone further undermines the safe-haven Greenback.
Investors continue to cheer China's pledge to step up support for its fragile economy, which remains supportive of the bullish sentiment across the global equity markets. It is worth recalling that state news agency Xinhua cited the Politburo - the top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party - saying that China will step up economic policy adjustments, focusing on expanding domestic demand, boosting confidence and preventing risks.
That said, diminishing odds for more aggressive rate hikes by the Bank of England (BoE), bolstered by last week's softer UK consumer inflation figures, could cap the British Pound (GBP). This, in turn, might hold back bulls from placing fresh bets around the GBP/USD pair. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a move back above the 1.3000 psychological mark before confirming that the corrective decline from a 15-month peak has run its course.
In the absence of any relevant market-moving economic data from the UK, the USD price dynamics will continue to act as an exclusive driver of the GBP/USD pair's intraday movement. Later during the early North American session, traders will take cues from the US economic docket - featuring the release of the Advance Q2 GDP report, Durable Goods Orders, the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Pending Home Sales data.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2966
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1.2941
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2873
|Daily SMA50
|1.2682
|Daily SMA100
|1.2537
|Daily SMA200
|1.227
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2961
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2876
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3126
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2816
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2848
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2369
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2928
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2908
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2891
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2841
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2806
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2976
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3011
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3061
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD spikes to one-week top, beyond 0.6800 mark amid broad-based USD weakness
AUD/USD catches fresh bids on Thursday and draws support from sustained USD selling. Expectations that the Fed is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle weigh on the Greenback. Hopes for more stimulus from China boost the Aussie and remain supportive of the move up.
EUR/USD retakes 1.1100, as focus shifts to ECB policy decision
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1100, consolidating Fed-inspired gains in Thursday's Asian trading. Worries over a potential ECB dovish hike alongside the US Dollar positioning ahead of the US Q2 GDP data could keep the pair within a confined range.
Fed Powell’s patience powers XAU/USD toward $2,000, US GDP eyed Premium
Gold price is building on two back-to-back days of gains extending its upswing into a third day on Thursday. XAU/USD firms up, as the United States Dollar (USD) continues its corrective decline from two-week highs heading toward the US advance Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data release for the second quarter.
Compound price rally boosts COMP demand; nearly eclipses Stellar and Bitcoin Cash
Compound price action over the past couple of days has made its investors a very happy bunch. With every passing day, the demand for the altcoin can be seen rising to an extent where it is just shy of defeating top cryptocurrencies in this regard.
ECB Preview: Another hike, but what next? Premium
Following the Fed, the ECB will be the next central bank to decide on interest rates. A 25 basis point interest rate hike is expected, along with a hawkish tone. The focus is on what the ECB will do after July.