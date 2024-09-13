GBP/USD advances to fresh weekly top, around mid-1.3100s amid notable USD supply

GBP/USD attracts buyers for the second straight day amid dovish Fed-inspired USD weakness.

Expectations that the BoE will cut rates less than the Fed also contribute to the positive move.

Bulls might now opt to move to the sidelines ahead of the Fed and the BoE meetings next week.

The GBP/USD pair gains positive traction for the second straight day and recovers further from over a three-week low, around the 1.3000 psychological mark touched on Wednesday. The momentum lifts spot prices to mid-1.3100s, or a fresh weekly top during the Asian session, and it is sponsored by the heavily offered tone surrounding the US Dollar (USD).

The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, sinks to over a one-week low amid rising bets for a larger interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed), bolstered the softer US Producer Price Index (PPI) report on Thursday. Dovish Fed expectations keep the US Treasury bond yields depressed near the 2024 low, which, along with the upbeat market mood, undermines the safe-haven buck and acts as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair.

Bulls, meanwhile, seem unaffected by bets for more interest rate cuts by the Bank of England (BoE), especially after data released this week pointed to a slowdown in the UK wage growth and a flat GDP print for the second straight month in July. The markets, however, think that the BoE will loosen policy by less than the Fed over the next year. This, in turn, benefits the British Pound (GBP) and turns out to be another factor lending additional support to the GBP/USD pair.

It, however, remains to be seen if bulls can capitalize on the move or refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of next week's key central bank event risks. The Fed is scheduled to announce its policy decision at the end of a two-day policy meeting next Wednesday. This will be followed by the crucial BoE meeting on Thursday, which will play a key role in providing some meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair and determining the next leg of a directional move.