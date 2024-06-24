GBP/USD: A breach below 1.2705 to stabilize Sterling’s weakness – UOB Group

The Pound Sterling (GBP) could dip towards 1.2600 before the risk of a rebound increases, UOB Group strategists note.
A clear break below 1.2600 is unlikely
24-HOUR VIEW: “We indicated last Friday that GBP could break below the major support at 1.2650. However, we were of the view that ‘the next major support at 1.2600 is highly unlikely to come under threat.’ In line with our expectations, GBP dropped below 1.2650, reaching a low of 1.2622. Conditions are oversold, but GBP could dip towards 1.2600 before the risk of a rebound increases. A clear break below 1.2600 is unlikely. Resistance levels are at 1.2655 and 1.2670.”
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We highlighted last Friday (21 Jun, spot at 1.2660) that ‘the weakness in GBP is not showing any sign of stabilisation just yet.’ We added, ‘if it breaks and stays below 1.2650, it could continue to weaken to 1.2600.’ GBP subsequently dropped to a of low of 1.2622. From here, we expect GBP to continue to weaken to 1.2600. Only a breach of 1.2705 (‘strong resistance’ level previously at 1.2730) would mean that the weakness in GBP has stabilised.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0700 after weak German sentiment data
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a narrow channel slightly above 1.0700 in the European session on Monday. The data from Germany showed that the ISO Business Climate Index declined to 88.6 in June from 89.3 in May, limiting the Euro's gains.
GBP/USD keeps range near 1.2650 on steady US Dollar
GBP/USD is keeping its range near 1.2650 in the European morning on Monday. BoE-Fed policy divergence keeps the pair undermined while stabilizing risk tone caps any downside. The focus shifts to speeches from Fed policymakers amid a data-quiet UK and US calendar.
Gold price attracts some buyers amid Fed rate cut hopes, safe-haven flows
Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some dip-buyers during the early European trading bours on Monday and recovers a part of its retracement slide from a two-week high touched on Friday.
Pepe poised for 20% crash
Pepe price breaks below the ascending trendline support on Sunday, suggesting a bearish move. On-chain data suggests that PEPE’s active addresses are decreasing, signaling lower demand for the network.
French elections coming up
The leader of the leftist NPF alliance in France, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, said on Friday that the alliance plans to allocate EUR200bn over the next five years to deliver on its promise to roll back Macron's labour and pension reforms and increase minimum wages.