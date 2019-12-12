GBP unlikely to gain more ground against the USD or EUR – Westpac

According to analysts at Westpac, GBP seems unlikely to gain much more ground against either the US dollar or Euro as Brexit's reality sets in.
Key Quotes
“The polls suggest PM Johnson will be returned with a workable majority and thus that the withdrawal agreement bill (WAB) will be passed as he intends. This outcome is likely to see an election honeymoon for GBP/USD to USD1.33 in early–2020. However, the WAB only starts the Brexit process, with all of the detail of trade post separation still to be agreed. This will be an arduous and likely contentious process which, to our mind, will push Sterling lower again, to around USD1.31 from end–2020.”
“To this profile, risks are skewed downward. For the UK, lingering uncertainty will hold back growth in business investment, while the labour market can likely to only improve marginally from its historically–strong state.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD sits at nine-month highs on the UK election day
GBP/USD is solidly bid at nine-month highs above 1.3200 on the UK election day. Sterling has rallied by 10% since early September. Markets seem to have priced in a Conservative victory. Investors are hedged for an unexpected election outcome.
EUR/USD: Bulls look to ECB for further upside beyond five-week high
EUR/USD logs in the fourth consecutive daily gain following the Fed’s accommodative stance. Second-tier German, EU data will offer intermediate moves ahead of the ECB. Trade/political headlines will also be on market players’ radar.
Forex Today: In wait-and-see mode as GBP tops on UK election day; ECB and tariffs eyed
A quiet Asian affair across the financial markets this Super Thursday, as markets remained in a wait-and-see mode, digesting the dovish Fed outcome while gearing up for the key events for the day – the ECB rate decision and UK election.
Gold: Outlook neutral despite post-Fed rally
Gold's short-term outlook remains neutral with prices trapped in a sideways channel. The yellow metal jumped from $1,467 to $1,479 after Federal Reserve's President Powell sent the US dollar lower by mentioning high inflation as a prerequisite for rate hikes.
USD/JPY consolidates FOMC-led losses, awaits tariffs update
USD/JPY holds steady around 108.55 in the Asian trades, as all eyes remain on the US tariffs update for fresh trading impetus. Markets responded to the Fed's dovish stunt overnight by selling US dollar across the board.