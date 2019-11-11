GBP shoots higher after the Brexit Party's Nigel Farage suggests he will not field candidates against Conservative MP's

GBP/USD pushes higher after it is suggested that Farage will not field candidates against Conservative MP's.

Cable has now moved 0.72% higher on the session trading at 1.2876.

Farage says he will not contest 317 seats that Conservatives won at the last election.

In the run-up to the UK general election on December 12th, it was a point of contention to see if the Brexit Party would run for seats against the Conservatives.

The reason why they may not is that they are both pushing for Brexit and want to support the same cause.

They now say they will only go after seats which are held by Lib Dems and Labour.

Boris Johnson will definitely be pleased by the news as the Conservatives will now not have to compete against the Brexit Party's MP's.