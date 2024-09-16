“Like the EUR, however, the GBP is getting some solid technical tailwinds from bullishly-aligned trend momentum signals on the intraday, daily and weekly charts once again. This should limit scope for GBP dips (to the mid/upper 1.31s now) and keep the bull trend grinding on. Resistance is 1.3265 and (major) 1.3330.”

“GBP gains on the session are pushing up against consolidation resistance in the low/mid-1.32s. The chart patterns are not as “clean” as the signals on the EUR’s daily chart but a GBPUSD push above 1.3230/40 should signal scope for additional strength.”

“Swaps reflect a little more than 25% risk of a cut this week. CPI data tomorrow are expected to underscore BoE patience; headline CPI is expected to remain steady at 2.2% Y/Y but core prices and services inflation especially are expected to remain elevated. September’s Rightmove House Price index confirmed recent signs of a strength in the UK housing market, gaining 1.2% in the year.”

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is a moderate outperformer on the session, helped by the prospect of the BoE taking a pass at this week’s rate decision and holding off on easing rates again until later in the year, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.