GBP/JPY tops 145.00 level for first time since December 2019

- GBP/JPY briefly topped the 145.00 level for the first time since December 2019 on Wednesday.
- The pair looks set for a ninth week of successive gains, as GBP continues to benefit from vaccine optimism.
It was business as usual for GBP/JPY on Wednesday; the pair continued to grind to fresh post-start of pandemic highs and briefly topped the 145.00 level for the first time since December 2019. As things stand, with GBP/JPY currently up 0.2% on the week, the pair is on course for a ninth consecutive week of gains. On the day, the pair is up 0.3%.
Most of the pair’s upside came around the time of the open of European cash equity trade, when GBP/JPY rallied from the 144.50s to above 145.00 in an about two hours. Since then, the pair has been consolidating in the 144.90s as the bulls mull what technical landmark to target next. A downtrend linking the September and November 2018, March and December 2020 highs is likely to come into play around the 146.00 mark. A break above that would open the door to further upside towards the 148.00 level (the December 2019 high).
GBP/JPY fundamentals
GBP has been an outperformer in the past few months after the UK avoided a no-deal Brexit outcome and has subsequently been the fastest country to rollout vaccines, setting the stage for a comparatively early economic reopening later in the year. Meanwhile, amid intense rallies in stocks, commodities, and other risk assets in anticipation of more US fiscal stimulus, continued central bank support and rapid global vaccine rollouts that are expected to get the pandemic under control, safe-haven assets such as JPY have been out of favour.
The combination of a stronger GBP and weaker JPY has, of course, been good for GBP/JPY. As noted, the pair looks set for a ninth consecutive week of gains. Since the start of October 2020 (19 weeks ago), the pair has only seen 4 weeks in the red and, over that time period, has rallied roughly 7.5%.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.95
|Today Daily Change
|0.49
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|144.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.72
|Daily SMA50
|141
|Daily SMA100
|139.03
|Daily SMA200
|137.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.68
|Previous Daily Low
|144.04
|Previous Weekly High
|144.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|142.84
|Previous Monthly High
|143.96
|Previous Monthly Low
|139.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|144.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|144.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|144.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|143.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|143.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|144.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|145.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains after weak US CPI, ahead of Powell
EUR/USD has been extending its gains above 1.21 after US CPI missed estimates with a level of 1.4%. Stimulus talks are out of the spotlight as in Washington amid Trump's trial. Fed Chair Powell's speech is awaited.
XAU/USD reverses from above $1850 toward daily lows
Gold prices declined $20 from the weekly high it reached after US economic data. XAU/USD bottomed at $1835/oz while at the same time Wall Street tumbled and the VIX index soared.
Ethereum whales go into buying frenzy suggesting massive gains ahead
Ethereum price reached a market capitalization of over $200 billion for the first time ever after hitting a new all-time high price of $1,837 on Wednesday. The smart-contracts giant has suffered a slight correction in the past 24 hours and currently trades at $1,753.
GBP/USD trades above 1.38 amid dollar weakness, UK vaccine campaign
GBP/USD is trading near the multi-year highs of 1.3855 amid ongoing US dollar weakness, as stimulus talks fade to the background. The UK's rapid vaccine campaign is supporting sterling.
US Dollar Index flirts with lows near 90.30 post-CPI
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback vs. a basket of its G10 peers, keeps the selling bias unchanged at trades close to the weekly lows 90.30.