GBP/JPY technical analysis: Set-up remains in favour of bullish traders, dip-buying to help limit any pullback

- Struggles to sustain above 133.00 handle and retreats from 61.8% Fibo. level.
- Reviving safe-haven demand seemed to be the only factor capping further gains.
The GBP/JPY cross continued with its struggle to sustain above the 133.00 handle and once again started retreating from a resistance marked by 61.8% Fibo. level of the 137.80-126.54 downfall.
With investors looking past the latest Brexit optimism, reviving safe-haven demand benefitted the Japanese Yen and seemed to be the only factors keeping a lid on any further up-move for the cross.
However, the fact that the cross has decisively broken through a confluence resistance earlier this week, the set-up remains in favour of bullish traders and support prospects for additional gains.
Moreover, technical indicators maintained their bullish bias on 4-hourly/daily charts and further add credence to the near-term constructive outlook amid receding fears of a no-deal Brexit.
Hence, any meaningful pullback seems to attract some dip-buying interest near the 132.00 round figure mark - 50% Fibo. level - and help limit the downside near the mentioned resistance breakpoint.
On the flip side, sustained move beyond the 133.00 handle, leading to a subsequent beyond the 133.35-40 region now seems to set the stage for an extension of the recent recovery move from multi-year lows.
GBP/JPY daily chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|132.9
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|132.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.07
|Daily SMA50
|131.65
|Daily SMA100
|135.56
|Daily SMA200
|139.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|133.38
|Previous Daily Low
|132.68
|Previous Weekly High
|132.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|126.67
|Previous Monthly High
|132.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|131.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|133.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.10 ahead of the critical ECB meeting
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10 as tension mounts ahead of the ECB decision. A 10bps rate cut and some QE are probably priced into the euro with high uncertainty.
GBP/USD ignores stark warning and political chaos
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, stable. Released Yellowhammer documents reveal significant economic carnage in case of a no-deal Brexit. US inflation figures are due out later on.
USD/JPY clings to gains near 6-week tops, around 108.00 handle
Fading safe-haven demand continues to weigh on the JPY and fuels the positive momentum. The USD remained well supported by surging US bond yields and contributes to the up-move. Traders now look forward to the ECB decision for some impetus ahead of the US CPI figures.
Gold jumps back above $1500 mark, multi-day tops
Gold quickly reversed an early Asian session dip and rallied back above the key $1500 psychological mark to hit three-day tops in the last hour.
US Consumer Price Index outlook: Price stability all across the board
Federal Reserve has inflation figures under control. US Inflation Table barely shows any meaningful trends. USD reaction to a predictably stable US CPI release expected to be limited.