GBP/JPY technical analysis: Intraday upsurge stalls near descending trend-channel resistance

- Comments by German Chancellor Merkel, saying that we can find a solution to the backstop by October 31, prompted some aggressive short-covering mover around the British Pound.
- The GBP/JPY cross witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround and rallied over 200-pips, surging through the key 130.00 psychological mark to hit over three week tops in the last hour.
The strong intraday upsurge lifted the cross towards a resistance marked by the top end of a short-term ascending trend-channel. Given the recent decline, the mentioned channel constituted towards the formation of a bearish continuation - flag chart pattern - and should keep a lid on any subsequent up-move.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have been recovering from the bearish territory and gaining positive traction on the 4-hourly chart. However, oscillators on the 1-hourly chart are already pointing to slightly overbought conditions and might further collaborate towards capping gains.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break through the mentioned barrier before confirming that the cross might have actually bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further appreciating move beyond the 131.00 round figure mark towards testing the next major hurdle near the 131.45-50 region.
Alternatively, rejection slide from the current resistance zone and a subsequent slide back below the 130.00 handle might now accelerate the slide back towards an intermediate resistance near the 129.55 region en-route 129.25-20 horizontal support and the 129.00 round figure mark.
GBP/JPY 4-hourly chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|130.44
|Today Daily Change
|1.20
|Today Daily Change %
|0.93
|Today daily open
|129.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.93
|Daily SMA50
|133.47
|Daily SMA100
|137.84
|Daily SMA200
|140.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|129.69
|Previous Daily Low
|128.88
|Previous Weekly High
|129.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|126.54
|Previous Monthly High
|137.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|131.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|128.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|128.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|128.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|130.47
