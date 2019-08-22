GBP/JPY technical analysis: Intraday upsurge stalls near descending trend-channel resistance

  • Comments by German Chancellor Merkel, saying that we can find a solution to the backstop by October 31, prompted some aggressive short-covering mover around the British Pound.
  • The GBP/JPY cross witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround and rallied over 200-pips, surging through the key 130.00 psychological mark to hit over three week tops in the last hour.

The strong intraday upsurge lifted the cross towards a resistance marked by the top end of a short-term ascending trend-channel. Given the recent decline, the mentioned channel constituted towards the formation of a bearish continuation - flag chart pattern - and should keep a lid on any subsequent up-move.
 
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have been recovering from the bearish territory and gaining positive traction on the 4-hourly chart. However, oscillators on the 1-hourly chart are already pointing to slightly overbought conditions and might further collaborate towards capping gains.
 
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break through the mentioned barrier before confirming that the cross might have actually bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further appreciating move beyond the 131.00 round figure mark towards testing the next major hurdle near the 131.45-50 region.
 
Alternatively, rejection slide from the current resistance zone and a subsequent slide back below the 130.00 handle might now accelerate the slide back towards an intermediate resistance near the 129.55 region en-route 129.25-20 horizontal support and the 129.00 round figure mark.

GBP/JPY 4-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 130.44
Today Daily Change 1.20
Today Daily Change % 0.93
Today daily open 129.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 129.93
Daily SMA50 133.47
Daily SMA100 137.84
Daily SMA200 140.64
Levels
Previous Daily High 129.69
Previous Daily Low 128.88
Previous Weekly High 129.58
Previous Weekly Low 126.54
Previous Monthly High 137.8
Previous Monthly Low 131.61
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 129.19
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 129.38
Daily Pivot Point S1 128.85
Daily Pivot Point S2 128.46
Daily Pivot Point S3 128.04
Daily Pivot Point R1 129.66
Daily Pivot Point R2 130.08
Daily Pivot Point R3 130.47

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

