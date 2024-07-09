GBP/JPY takes a breather at the top end of stellar run

GBP/JPY churns the waters just north of 206.00.

UK and Japan data remain limited this week, market flows set to continue.

UK industrial and manufacturing output figures due later in the week.

GBP/JPY failed to set a new multi-year high on Tuesday as the pair churns on the high end of the 206.00 handle. Long-running Yen weakness has left the pair stuck in the rafters of its highest prices in 16 years.

Data remains thin this week for the Japanese Yen (JPY), but broader markets continue to keep an eye out for any signs of direct market intervention from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) that have routinely lamented the Yen’s poor performance against the majority of its major currency peers. However, a rock-bottom Japanese reference rate and a still-wide rate differential between the Yen and the rest of the major currency bloc has left the JPY with little direction to move but down.

UK data is strictly mid-tier this week, with GBP traders looking ahead to Industrial and Manufacturing Production figures due in the back half of the trading week on Thursday. A couple of appearances from Bank of England (BoE) policymakers are slated for early Wednesday but are not expected to rock the policy boat.

Thursday’s UK Industrial Production in May is expected to rebound to 0.2% MoM from the previous month’s -0.9% contraction, and UK Manufacturing Production is forecast to recover 0.4% MoM from the previous -1.4% decline.

GBP/JPY technical outlook

GBP/JPY fell away from fresh 16-year highs above 206.50 set earlier in the week, settling back into familiar intraday territory at the 206.00 handle. Technical pressure is still firmly pinned into the bullish side, but topside momentum is showing signs of petering out, and progress in swing highs is slowly rapidly as bidders run out of gas.

Spinning top daily candles are getting priced into the Guppy charts, and traders should be on the lookout for a retreat to the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 200.00. Despite odds of a near-term pullback, the long-term trend heavily favors the bulls, and a rebound from major technical levels could be on the cards looking forward.

GBP/JPY hourly chart

GBP/JPY daily chart