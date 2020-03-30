GBP/JPY strengthens further beyond 134.00 mark, closer to 2-week tops set on Friday

- GBP/JPY reverses an early tip and moves back closer to two-week tops set on Friday.
- The reaction to the UK’s sovereign debt rating downgrade turned out to be short-lived.
- Fading safe-haven demand weighed on the JPY and remained supportive of the uptick
The GBP/JPY cross built on its steady intraday positive move and climbed further beyond the 134.00 round-figure mark, refreshing session tops in the last hour.
The cross witnessed some selling during the early part of Monday's trading action and was being weighed down by a combination of negative factors, albeit the downtick turned out to be short-lived, rather was quickly bought into.
The British pound was pressurized by the fact that Fitch lowered its UK long-term issuer default ratings to AA- from AA, citing the weakening of UK's public finances amid COVID-19 crisis and the uncertainty about the post-Brexit trade relationship with the EU.
On the other hand, tightening lockdowns across the world continued fueling fears over the global economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, which benefitted the Japanese yen's safe-haven status and further collaborated to the pair's early decline.
As investors looked past the latest developments, a goodish recovery in the global risk sentiment dented demand for traditional safe-haven assets. This coupled with some GBP dip-buying contributed to the pair's goodish intraday positive move of over 150 pips.
It will now be interesting to see if the cross is able to capitalize on the move or fails near the key 135.00 psychological mark as the focus remains on developments surrounding the coronavirus saga, which remains a key driver of the broader market risk sentiment.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.23
|Today Daily Change
|-0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|134.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.94
|Daily SMA50
|138.77
|Daily SMA100
|140.49
|Daily SMA200
|137.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.76
|Previous Daily Low
|132.13
|Previous Weekly High
|134.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.36
|Previous Monthly High
|144.96
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD approaches 1.1000 as dollar keeps recovering
The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh daily lows below 1.1050 as the greenback is in recovery mode after collapsing last Friday. Market’s mood depressed amid coronavirus pandemic.
GBP/USD stable around 1.2400
The Pound is among the best performers against the greenback, refusing to give up. GBP/USD hovers around 1.2400 despite COVID-19 taking its toll on government.
Cryptocurrencies: Bulls try to take the reins again, XRP in front
The XRP/USD pair is best positioned to escape the bearish trap that has gripped the market in recent weeks. Ether needs to do better than BTC, as it has happened over the weekend. Market sentiment is at a negative extreme, an invitation to a short-term upward shift.
XAU/USD starts the week sidelined above $1600/oz
XAU/USD is in consolidation mode after the recent bullish break. Gold remains confined in the 1600/1640 price range as investors are looking for directions.
WTI closes in on multi-year lows, trades around $20.50 on demand concerns
The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) posted losses for the sixth straight time last meek and is now looking to close the month of March more than 50% lower.