GBP/JPY sticks close to 197.00 as Yen weakens further

- GBP/JPY recovers to familiar highs as JPY recedes.
- Japanese GDP growth contracted faster than expected.
- Sterling traders looking ahead to next week’s UK CPI inflation.
After recovering from a mid-week pullback, GBP/JPY scrambled back towards the 197.00 handle on Thursday. The pair regained ground after Japan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter contracted faster than investors expected, further weakening the Japanese Yen (JPY).
Japan reported a -0.5% contraction in Q1 GDP, a deeper growth pullback than median market forecasts of -0.4%. The previous quarter also saw a small downside revision, to 0.0% from the initial print of 0.1%.
Little else of note remains on the economic calendar this week for the Guppy, leaving Sterling traders to focus on next week’s upcoming UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation update. Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey will also be making an appearance, and traders are expected to look for clues about the BoE’s possible path toward rate cuts. BoE Governor Bailey will be speaking at the London School of Economics next Tuesday.
GBP/JPY technical outlook
The Guppy is back into chart paper near the 197.00 handle on Thursday after catching a technical bounce from the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 195.50. The pair fell in a near-term pullback after intense buying dragged the pair 3% higher from the last swing low into 191.50, but bulls are stepping back in to force the Yen lower against the GBP.
GBP/JPY hourly chart
GBP/JPY daily chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|196.89
|Today Daily Change
|0.41
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|196.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|194.32
|Daily SMA50
|192.33
|Daily SMA100
|189.74
|Daily SMA200
|186.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|197.1
|Previous Daily Low
|195.86
|Previous Weekly High
|195.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|191.73
|Previous Monthly High
|200.59
|Previous Monthly Low
|190
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|196.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|196.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|195.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|195.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|194.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|197.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|197.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|198.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Positive bias expected to continue
AUD/USD came under pressure after hitting a new peak north of the key 0.6700 the figure in a context of renewed strength in the Greenback and mixed results from the Australian labour market.
EUR/USD appears bid above the 200-day SMA
EUR/USD faced some renewed offered stance on the back of a tepid bounce in the Dollar. Despite the corrective move, the pair seems well poised to extend its bullish trend in the short-term horizon.
Gold aims to retest the $2,400 area
Gold advanced toward $2,400 on Wednesday as US Treasury bond yields pushed lower following the April inflation data. The recovery in US yields combined with the US Dollar's resilience after Jobless Claims data, however, causes XAU/USD to retreat toward $2,370 on Thursday.
Bitcoin price holds above $65.5K threshold as world’s largest futures exchange plans to launch BTC trading
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price rally on Wednesday was shocking, steered by the April Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release in the US. Speculation and market sentiment inspired the surge as traders and investors interpreted the news of softened inflation as a signal that central banks may maintain loose monetary policy.
April CPI: Worst good news ever
The monthly rise in prices based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in slightly lower than projected, sending a wave of euphoria across the financial landscape. The consensus is cooling inflation puts Federal Reserve interest rate cuts back on the table.