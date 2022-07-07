- A combination of factors assisted GBP/JPY to build on the overnight bounce from a multi-week low.
- A positive risk tone, dovish BoJ weighed on the safe-haven JPY and acted as a tailwind for the cross.
- Reports that UK PM Johnson will resign provided a modest lift to the GBP and remained supportive.
The GBP/JPY cross built on the previous day's strong rebound from the 160.40-160.35 region, or a nearly three-week low and gained strong positive traction on Thursday. The recovery momentum extended through the early part of the European session and pushed spot prices back above the 163.00 round-figure mark.
Against the backdrop of the divergent monetary policy stance adopted by the Bank of Japan and other major central banks, a slight recovery in the risk sentiment undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen. On the other hand, the British pound drew some support from a modest US dollar pullback from a two-decade high, which, in turn, acted as a tailwind for the GBP/JPY cross.
The latest leg up followed reports that the British Prime Minister will announce his resignation. This marks the end of the recent political drama in the UK and offered some respite to the GBP bulls. That said, worries that the UK government's controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill could trigger a trade war with the European Union might continue to act as a headwind for sterling.
Apart from this, expectations that the Bank of England would adopt a gradual approach towards raising interest rates amid growing recession fears capped the upside for the GBP/JPY cross. Furthermore, the worsening global economic outlook should keep a lid on any optimistic move in the markets and supports prospects for the emergence of fresh selling around the pair at higher levels.
From a technical perspective, spot prices have repeatedly shown resilience and bounced from the very important 200-day SMA. The mixed set-up warrants some caution from aggressive traders who may be considering positioning for any firm near-term direction for the GBP/JPY cross.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|162.85
|Today Daily Change
|0.69
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|162.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|164.87
|Daily SMA50
|162.83
|Daily SMA100
|160.87
|Daily SMA200
|157.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|162.58
|Previous Daily Low
|160.4
|Previous Weekly High
|166.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|161.58
|Previous Monthly High
|168.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|160
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|161.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|161.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|160.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|159.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|158.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|163.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|163.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|165.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD falls from 1.2000 as UK PM Johnson set to resign
GBP/USD is falling from near 1.2000 on news that UK PM Johnson is set to resign soon. The US dollar remains on the back foot amid an upbeat mood. Brexit and recession risks continue to loom. Speeches from Fed and BOE officials eyed.
EUR/USD clings to gains around 1.0200 as risk flows return
EUR/USD is holding onto the latest advance around 1.0200, despite the mixed German Industrial Production data. The US dollar corrects from over two-decade highs amid an improvement in risk sentiment. All eyes are on the EU forecasts and ECB accounts.
Gold balances above $1,740 as DXY extends downside, US NFP buzz
Gold price (XAU/USD) is auctioning above the crucial support of $1,740.00. The precious metal has attracted bids as the US dollar index (DXY) has surrendered more than half of Wednesday’s gains.
Cardano price targets $0.64 after Charles Hoskinson confirms smart contract compatibility with Vasil hard fork
Founder Charles Hoskinson has slammed critiques and assured the community of Cardano holders that smart contracts on the blockchain will function even after the Vasil hard fork.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!