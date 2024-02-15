GBP/JPY slides further below mid-188.00s after UK GDP confirms technical recession

- GBP/JPY extends this week’s corrective decline from the 190.00 mark or a multi-year top.
- A technical recession in the UK revives bets for an early BoE rate cut and weighs on the GBP.
- Verbal intervention from Japanese authorities benefits the JPY and contributes to the downfall.
The GBP/JPY cross remains under heavy selling pressure for the second successive day on Thursday and retreats further from its highest level since August 2015, around the 190.00 psychological mark touched earlier this week. The downward trajectory picks up pace in reaction to the disappointing UK GDP print and drags spot prices to the 188.30 area, or a multi-day low during the first half of the European session.
The UK Office for National Statistics reported that the economy unexpectedly contracted by 0.3% in the final three months of 2023. This follows a 0.1% drop in GDP during the July-September period, meaning that the economy entered a technical recession. Against the backdrop of Wednesday's softer UK consumer inflation figures, the latest data reaffirms market bets that the Bank of England (BoE) will start cutting interest rates soon and continues to undermine the British Pound (GBP).
The Japanese Yen (JPY), on the other hand, draws support from speculations about a potential intervention by authorities to stem the recent decline in the domestic currency. Apart from this, geopolitical tensions stemming from conflicts in the Middle East further benefit the safe-haven JPY and contribute to the offered tone surrounding the GBP/JPY cross. That said, reduced bets for an imminent shift in the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) policy stance might keep a lid on any meaningful downfall.
Provisional data released this Thursday showed that Japan's GDP contracted by 0.4% during the October-December period, missing market expectations for a 1.4% growth by a huge margin. This comes on top of the previous quarter's slump of 3.3%, confirming a technical recession and raising uncertainty about the likely timing of when the BoJ will exit the negative interest rates policy. This, in turn, warrants some caution before confirming that the GBP/JPY cross has formed a near-term top.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|188.44
|Today Daily Change
|-0.74
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|189.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|187.79
|Daily SMA50
|184.55
|Daily SMA100
|184.38
|Daily SMA200
|182.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|189.91
|Previous Daily Low
|188.76
|Previous Weekly High
|188.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|186.18
|Previous Monthly High
|188.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|178.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|189.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|189.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|188.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|188.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|187.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|189.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|190.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|190.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sticks to lows near 1.0725 after Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD is holding lower ground while eyeing the 1.0700 mark in European trading on Thursday. The US Dollar struggles amid mixed Fedspeak, as traders await the US Retail Sales report for fresh policy hints. ECB Lagarde's speech failed to inspire the Euro.
GBP/USD stays on the back foot near 1.2550 after UK GDP data
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades near 1.2550 in the European session on Thursday. The data from the UK showed that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted at an annual rate of 0.2% in the fourth quarter.
Gold price hangs near two-month low, bears not ready to give up yet
Gold price remains confined in a range just above a two-month low touched on Wednesday. Delayed Fed rate cut bets underpin the USD and act as a headwind for the non-yielding metal. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East help to limit the downside for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
XRP price hits $0.5590 riding on Bitcoin’s recent gains, sees spike in on-chain activity
XRP price hit a peak of $0.5590, early on Thursday. Altcoins like XRP noted gains as Bitcoin price rallied past the resistance to $52,500. Bitcoin bull run ushered a marketwide recovery in altcoin prices.
All eyes on US Retail Sales
In the US, January retail sales and industrial production data is due for release. Consensus expects some moderation in retail sales growth, even though early credit card data suggests that consumption has remained brisk at the start of the year as well.