GBP/JPY slides back beneath 140.00 as traders await Brexit update

- GBP/JPY has slid back from earlier highs north of the 140.00 level to consolidate around 139.50.
- The pair still trades in the green, however, as traders await the outcome of Brexit talks between Johnson and von der Leyen
GBP/JPY surged as high as the 140.30s on Wednesday, aided by positive comments from UK Cabinet Minister Michael Gove who intimated that a compromise of the issue of fisheries might be possible. However, GBP softened during US trading hours amid a bout of profit-taking, as well as a dose of realism that Brexit talks remain in the balance, with numerous EU officials saying that the chances of a deal are slim over recent days. The pair slipped back beneath 140.00 and has since consolidated about the 139.50 mark, where it currently trades heading into the Wednesday FX market close.
Johnson/von der Leyen talks still going
More than two and half hours in, UK PM Boris Johnson and EU Commission President von der Leyen’s diner, during which the two are currently discussing the way forward in Brexit negotiations, is still ongoing.
Whether this is a good sign that they will soon be able to announce some kind of meaningful breakthrough in the talks, or is a sign of the ongoing difficulties the two sides still face, is yet to be known.
But GBP traders are primed to react; good news in the form of a major breakthrough towards a deal will be greeted with jubilation and GBP will get a boost. Mind you, any concessions made by von der Leyen will have to also be palatable to the French, who have been taking a tough stance on negotiations and threatened to veto any deal that gives too much away to the Brits.
Meanwhile, if the conclusion of talks is to continue negotiations into the weekend, the reaction is likely to be muted as this is currently the markets base case scenario. If in an unlikely scenario talks see a complete breakdown, with Johnson and von der Leyen coming away from the meeting with the conclusion that a free trade deal is not possible, GBP will be slammed.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.65
|Today Daily Change
|0.52
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|139.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|138.91
|Daily SMA50
|137.52
|Daily SMA100
|137.67
|Daily SMA200
|135.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|139.38
|Previous Daily Low
|138.41
|Previous Weekly High
|140.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|138.38
|Previous Monthly High
|140.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|134.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|138.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|138
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|137.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|139.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|140.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
