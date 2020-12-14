  • GBP/JPY gaps higher as the EU and UK go extra mile to reach a Brexit trade deal. 
  • Gains could be short-lived, analyst told Reuters. 
Sterling has begun the week on a positive note in hopes for a trade deal between the UK and European Union (EU), pushing the GBP/JPY pair higher by 0.84% to 138.63. 
 
The pound has picked up a bid in response to the EU and UK's decision to go an extra mile (beyond the Sunday deadline) in securing a last-minute "eleventh-hour" compromise to have arrangements in place before the Brexit transition period ends on Dec. 31. 
 
"This is a temporary move higher in the pound, but it is still not clear that a no-deal scenario can be avoided," Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchange strategist at IG Securities told Reuters. “A partial deal with an agreement to negotiate further next year might save the pound, but anything less would lead to renewed selling."
 
According to some analysts, Sterling's strength could be short-lived because the two sides have repeatedly struggled to iron out differences, and there is still a risk that trade and business will be thrown into chaos without an agreement, as noted by Reuters. 
 
The GBP/JPY pair has already pulled back from the session high of 138.94 to 138.63 and may drop further if the Brexit optimism fades. At press time, the futures tied to the S&P 500 are flashing green, with investors cheering progress on coronavirus vaccines and expectations of additional US fiscal stimulus. 

Technical levels

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 138.63
Today Daily Change 1.01
Today Daily Change % 0.73
Today daily open 137.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 138.93
Daily SMA50 137.66
Daily SMA100 137.75
Daily SMA200 135.6
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 138.76
Previous Daily Low 136.79
Previous Weekly High 140.34
Previous Weekly Low 136.79
Previous Monthly High 140.32
Previous Monthly Low 134.87
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 137.54
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 138.01
Daily Pivot Point S1 136.68
Daily Pivot Point S2 135.76
Daily Pivot Point S3 134.72
Daily Pivot Point R1 138.65
Daily Pivot Point R2 139.69
Daily Pivot Point R3 140.62

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD jumps beyond 1.34 amid Brexit optimism

GBP/USD jumps beyond 1.34 amid Brexit optimism

GBP/USD is trading around 1.3450 amid chatter of an imminent trade deal between the EU and the UK. London’s lockdown and mixed UK employment figures cap.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD bounces off the lows amid fresh vaccine optimism

EUR/USD bounces off the lows amid fresh vaccine optimism

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2150 after dipping earlier. The FDA is nearing approval of the Moderna vaccine and the European regulator brought forward its process to approve the Pfizer jab to Monday. Brexit and US stimulus headlines are eyed.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD jumps to multi-day tops, around $1855 region

XAU/USD jumps to multi-day tops, around $1855 region

Gold built on its intraday positive move and shot to near one-week tops, around the $1855 region during the early North American session.

Gold news

Big events this week, what does it mean for FX?

Big events this week, what does it mean for FX?

The last full trading week for 2020 will be a busy one. There are four central bank meetings, December PMIs, employment and consumer spending reports from many countries on the calendar. With that in mind, the main focus will still be on the US dollar.

Read more

WTI battles $47 after IEA lowers 2020 global demand forecast by 50K bpd

WTI battles $47 after IEA lowers 2020 global demand forecast by 50K bpd

In the latest monthly oil market report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised down its global demand forecast by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd). WTI failed to react to the downward revision to the demand outlook, keeping its range around the $47 mark, almost unchanged on the day.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures