- GBP/JPY gained strong follow-through traction on Tuesday and jumped to a fresh multi-year peak.
- The BoJ’s ultra-dovish stance continued undermining the JPY and remained supportive of the move.
- Stronger USD weighed on sterling and capped the upside amid extremely overbought conditions.
The GBP/JPY cross trimmed a part of its strong intraday gains to the multi-year peak and retreated to mid-166.00s during the early European session.
The unprecedented fall in the Japanese yen remained unabated through the first half of trading on Tuesday amid expectations that the Bank of Japan will retain its ultra-loose policy stance. Moreover, the BoJ has repeatedly said that it remains ready to use powerful tools to avoid long-term interest rates from rising too much. It is worth recalling that the Japanese central bank last month offered to buy unlimited 10-year Japanese government bonds to defend the 0.25% yield cap. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that assisted the GBP/JPY cross to prolong its recent bullish trajectory and gain follow-through traction for the third successive day on Tuesday.
The momentum pushed spot prices to the highest level since February 2016, though stalled ahead of the 167.00 round-figure mark. Expectations for more aggressive Fed rate hikes continued boosting the US dollar. This, in turn, exerted some downward pressure on the British pound and kept a lid on any further gains for the GBP/JPY cross. Traders also seemed reluctant to place fresh bullish bets amid extremely overbought conditions and absent relevant market moving economic releases. That said, the bias remains tilted firmly in favour of bulls, suggesting that any meaningful pullback might still be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain limited.
Even from a technical perspective, the overnight sustained move beyond the previous YTD high, around the 164.65 region, adds credence to the near-term positive outlook. Some follow-through buying beyond the 167.00 mark will reaffirm the bullish bias and set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move for the GBP/JPY cross.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|166.51
|Today Daily Change
|1.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.64
|Today daily open
|165.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.03
|Daily SMA50
|157.81
|Daily SMA100
|155.79
|Daily SMA200
|154.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|165.47
|Previous Daily Low
|164.64
|Previous Weekly High
|165.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|161.67
|Previous Monthly High
|164.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|165.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|164.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|164.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|164.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|164.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|165.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|166.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|166.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces back above 1.0800 as USD bulls take a breather
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0800, rebounding amid a pullback in the US dollar despite a cautious market mood. The aggressive Fed's tightening bets and a probable EU embargo on Russian energy imports could keep a check on the pair's upside.
USD/JPY surges towards 128.50 on Fed-BOJ divergence, 130.00 eyed
USD/JPY is surging towards 128.50 as a broader strength in the US dollar deepens. Fed’s James Bullard sounded more hawkish than earlier on guidance for this fiscal year. Meanwhile, BOJ Governor Kuroda said that a weak yen is positive for the economy as a whole.
Gold remains pressured below $1,980 on stronger US dollar
Gold Price is looking to wipe out the previous gains, as it edges lower in the Asian trading this Tuesday. The unstoppable rally in the USD/JPY pair, fuelled by the Fed-BOJ policy imbalance, is bolstering the US dollar bid at gold’s expense.
ApeCoin price could see a massive run-up as whales continue to accumulate
ApeCoin price has shown a major technical confluence of bullish signal that forecasts that good things are bound to happen. The crypto market shows good health, making this run-up possible.
The witchy trio: Commodities supercycle, inflation, and recession?
Have you ever heard of Shakespeare’s mythological characters, the Three Witches? If you look at the market today, you will find ideal candidates for these dark roles.