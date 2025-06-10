GBP/JPY remains weak near 195.50 after UK employment data

GBP/JPY loses ground to around 195.65 in Tuesday’s early European session.

UK Unemployment Rate rose to 4.6% in three months to April; Claimant Count Change came in at 33.1K in May.

Hawkish BoJ expectations support the Japanese Yen and act as a headwind for the cross.

The GBP/JPY cross weakens to near 195.65 during the early European session on Tuesday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) remains weak against the Japanese Yen (JPY) after the UK employment data. Traders will keep an eye on the monthly UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for April, which is due on Thursday.

Data released by the UK Office for National Statistics on Tuesday showed that the country’s ILO Unemployment Rate ticked higher to 4.6% in the three months to April versus 4.5% prior. This figure came in line with the expectations of 4.6% during the reported period.

Meanwhile, the Claimant Count Change increased by 33.1K in May versus -21.2K prior (revised from 5.2K), below the consensus of 9.5K. The GBP attracts some sellers in an immediate reaction to the weaker UK employment report.

Japan’s GDP shrank at an annual rate of 0.2% in Q1, compared to the initial estimate of a 0.7% fall, Japan’s Cabinet Office showed on Monday. An upward revision of Japan’s Q1 GDP has reaffirmed the Bank of Japan (BoJ) rate hike bets and could underpin the JPY.

BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Tuesday that the central bank will raise interest rates if it has enough confidence that the underlying inflation is near or moves around 2%. The Japanese central bank is set to hold a two-day policy meeting next week.

Employment FAQs How do employment levels affect currencies? Labor market conditions are a key element to assess the health of an economy and thus a key driver for currency valuation. High employment, or low unemployment, has positive implications for consumer spending and thus economic growth, boosting the value of the local currency. Moreover, a very tight labor market – a situation in which there is a shortage of workers to fill open positions – can also have implications on inflation levels and thus monetary policy as low labor supply and high demand leads to higher wages. Why is wage growth important? The pace at which salaries are growing in an economy is key for policymakers. High wage growth means that households have more money to spend, usually leading to price increases in consumer goods. In contrast to more volatile sources of inflation such as energy prices, wage growth is seen as a key component of underlying and persisting inflation as salary increases are unlikely to be undone. Central banks around the world pay close attention to wage growth data when deciding on monetary policy. How much do central banks care about employment? The weight that each central bank assigns to labor market conditions depends on its objectives. Some central banks explicitly have mandates related to the labor market beyond controlling inflation levels. The US Federal Reserve (Fed), for example, has the dual mandate of promoting maximum employment and stable prices. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) sole mandate is to keep inflation under control. Still, and despite whatever mandates they have, labor market conditions are an important factor for policymakers given its significance as a gauge of the health of the economy and their direct relationship to inflation.



