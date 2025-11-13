TRENDING:
GBP/JPY remains steady above 203.00 despite UK GDP disappointment

  • The Pound stands tall above 203.00 despite downbeat UK data.
  • UK economy grew well below expectations in Q3, with industrial and manufacturing activity slumping.
  • The Yen remains pinned near lows amid PM Takaichi's pressure on the BoJ to keep interest rates at low levels.
The Pound remains moderately bid against the Japanese Yen on Thursday, and holds previous days’ gains at levels near two-week highs at the 203.50 area, unfazed by a raft of weaker-than-expected UK economic figures released earlier on the day.

UK economy slowed down beyond expectations in the third quarter, according to preliminary Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures released earlier on the day. The quarterly GDP grew at a 0.1% pace, down from 0.3% in the previous quarter and also below the 0.2% anticipated by market analysts. Year-on-year, the economy expanded 1.3%, also below expectations of a steady 1.4% growth.

Apart from that, Manufacturing production contracted at a 1.7% pace, well beyond the market expectations of a 0.3% drop, and following a downwardly revised 0.6% increase in August. Likewise, Industrial Production dropped 2.0% from the previous month, against expectations of a 0.2% decline and following a 0.3% increase in the previous month.

These figures add to evidence of a significant economic slowdown in the UK, which is likely to force the Bank of England to cut interest rates further in December. The Pound, however, has remained fairly steady against its main peers following the release.


The Yen is failing to capitalise on UK data, weighed down by weaknesses of its own. News reporting pressures from Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to the Bank of Japan to keep interest rates at low levels have curbed hopes of a rate cut in December, adding pressure on an already weak Japanese Yen.

Economic Indicator

Gross Domestic Product (QoQ)

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by the Office for National Statistics on a monthly and quarterly basis, is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in the UK during a given period. The GDP is considered as the main measure of UK economic activity. The QoQ reading compares economic activity in the reference quarter to the previous quarter. Generally, a rise in this indicator is bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Last release: Thu Nov 13, 2025 07:00 (Prel)

Frequency: Quarterly

Actual: 0.1%

Consensus: 0.2%

Previous: 0.3%

Source: Office for National Statistics

Economic Indicator

Manufacturing Production (MoM)

The Manufacturing Production released by the National Statistics measures the manufacturing output. Manufacturing Production is significant as a short term indicator of the strength of UK manufacturing activity that dominates a large part of total GDP. A high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the GBP, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).

Read more.

Last release: Thu Nov 13, 2025 07:00

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: -1.7%

Consensus: -0.3%

Previous: 0.7%

Source: Office for National Statistics

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

