- GBP/JPY retreats from a nearly four-week high touched on Monday, though lacks follow-through.
- A combination of factors revives demand for the safe-haven JPY and exerts pressure on the cross.
- Expectations that elevated UK CPI might force the BoE to continue raising rates helps limit losses.
The GBP/JPY cross comes under some selling pressure on Tuesday and erodes a part of the overnight gains to a nearly four-week high. The cross remains depressed around the 161.25-161.30 area through the early European session and for now, seems to have snapped a six-day winning streak.
A combination of factors assists the Japanese Yen to regain some positive traction and stall its recent corrective decline, which, in turn, is seen weighing on the GBP/JPY cross. Despite the Bank of Japan's decision last week to leave its policy settings unchanged, investors seem convinced that a shirt in stance is inevitable amid stubbornly high inflation. The bets were lifted after the latest CPI report from Japan showed that consumer inflation rose to a 41-year high level of 4% in December. Apart from this, worries about a deeper global economic downturn further underpin the JPY's relative safe-haven status against its British counterpart.
The downside for the GBP/JPY cross, meanwhile, seems limited amid speculations that elevated consumer inflation will maintain pressure on the Bank of England (BoE) to continue raising interest rates. In fact, the UK Office for National Statistics reported last week that the core CPI in the UK stayed at 6.3% in December or more than three times the BoE's 2% target. Furthermore, the emergence of fresh selling around the US Dollar benefits the British Pound, which might hold back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets. This, in turn, warrants some caution before positioning for an extension of the intraday depreciating move.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the flash UK PMI prints for January for some impetus. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment will influence the safe-haven JPY and contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around the GBP/JPY cross. Bulls, meanwhile, are likely to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 161.75-161.80 area, above which spot prices could aim to test the late December swing high, around the 162.30-162.35 region. The momentum could get extended further towards the 163.00 mark en route to the 100-day SMA, which coincides with the 164.00 horizontal support breakpoint near the 164.00 level.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|161.3
|Today Daily Change
|-0.41
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|161.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|159.27
|Daily SMA50
|163.17
|Daily SMA100
|164.02
|Daily SMA200
|163.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|161.81
|Previous Daily Low
|160.37
|Previous Weekly High
|161.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|156.06
|Previous Monthly High
|169.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|157.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|161.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|160.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|160.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|159.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|159.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|162.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|162.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|163.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains below 1.0900 ahead of Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD is holding onto the latest gains below 1.0900 in the early European morning. The pair is capitalizing on broad US Dollar weakness amid a better mood and sluggish Treasury yields. Hawkish ECB-speak underpins the Euro ahead of EU PMis.
GBP/USD hovers near 1.2400 ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD keeps its range near 1.2400, as bulls take a breather ahead of the key UK activity data. The renewed Brexit concerns and UK political jitters remain a drag on the Pound Sterling. The renewed US Dollar weakness keeps the downside cushioned in Cable.
Gold bulls keep the reins beyond $1,917
Gold price refreshes a nine-month high as it picks up bids to $1,940 during the initial hour of Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the bright metal cheers broad US Dollar weakness, as well as hopes of more demand from China, ahead of the monthly activity data.
XRP price signals breakout, Ripple bulls to eye 20% rally soon
XRP price shows a clear sign of a bullish move which comes after months of rejection combined with massive sell-offs. However, the narrative has finally shifted after this recent breakout of a declining trendline, forecasting an explosive move soon.
Global flash PMIs, and the return of investor optimism?
At the conclusion of the latest WEF meeting in Davos, many of the leaders there were optimistic that the world would avoid a recession. Or, at least, if there was a recession, it would be short and shallow.