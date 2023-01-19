- GBP/JPY witnessed heavy selling on Thursday and retreats further from a three-week high.
- Recession fears boost demand for the safe-haven JPY and exert some downward pressure.
- The prospects for more BoE rate hikes underpin the GBP and should limit deeper losses.
The GBP/JPY cross extends the previous day's retracement slide from the 161.50 region, or a three-week high and remains under heavy selling pressure on Thursday. Spot prices snap a three-day winning streak and drop back closer to mid-157.00s, hitting a fresh daily low heading into the European session.
As investors digest the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) dovish policy decision on Wednesday, looming recession risks boost demand for the safe-haven Japanese Yen and exert pressure on the GBP/JPY cross. Investors remain concerned about the potential headwinds stemming from the worst yet COVID-19 outbreak in China. Apart from this, the protracted Russia-Ukraine war has been fueling worries about a deeper global economic downturn.
The fears were fueled by Wednesday's weaker US macro data, which showed that retail sales in December fell by the most in a year and manufacturing output recorded its biggest drop in nearly two years. This, in turn, forces investors to take refuge in traditional safe-haven assets and benefits the JPY. Apart from this, a modest pullback in the British Pound contributes to the heavily offered tone surrounding the GBP/JPY cross.
Despite the downfall, spot prices remain well above the weekly low amid expectations that the Bank of England will continue raising interest rates to combat stubbornly high inflation. The bets were lifted by the stronger wage growth data released on Tuesday, which is expected to keep inflation elevated. Furthermore, the headline UK CPI - though fell to a three-month low in December - is still running at levels last seen in the early 1980s.
In the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases from the UK, the aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before positioning for any further depreciating move for the GBP/JPY cross.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|157.7
|Today Daily Change
|-1.30
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.82
|Today daily open
|159
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|159.18
|Daily SMA50
|163.42
|Daily SMA100
|164.06
|Daily SMA200
|163.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|161.54
|Previous Daily Low
|157.35
|Previous Weekly High
|161.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|155.65
|Previous Monthly High
|169.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|157.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|159.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|158.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|157.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|155.12
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|152.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|161.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|163.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|165.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
