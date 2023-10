GBP/JPY recovers from a weekly low, holds above 181.00 amid the FX intervention fears

The GBP/JPY cross holds positive ground for the third consecutive day after bouncing off the weekly low of 178.08 during the Asian session on Friday. The speculation that Japanese authorities will intervene in the currency remains in traders’s focus in the quiet day of top-tier data released from both Japan and the UK. The cross currently trades near 181.09, up 0.02% on the day. On Thursday, the downbeat UK S&P Global Construction PMI added to the country's dismal economic outlook , coming in at 45.0 in September from 50.8 in the previous reading, below the market expectation of 49.9. Earlier this week, both the UK’s S&P Global/CIPS Composite PMI and Services PMI for September came in above the market consensus but remained below 50 in contraction territory. This, in turn, weighs on the British Pound (GBP) against the Japanese Yen (JPY) On the JPY’s front, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki again declined on Thursday to comment on whether Japan intervened in the FX market. Suzuki noted that there are various factors to consider when determining if currency fluctuations are excessive, and there would be no change in how the government handles them. That said, the potential intervention by the Japanese authorities to support JPY might act as a headwind for the GBP/JPY cross. Earlier Friday, the latest data revealed that Japanese Labor Cash Earnings for August rose by 1.1% YoY versus 1.3% prior, below the estimation of 1.5%. Meanwhile, the nation’s Household Spending dropped 2.5% YoY from a 5% fall in the previous reading, better than the expectation of a 4.3% decline. Moving on, the Japanese preliminary Coincident Index and Leading Economic Index for August will be released. Also, the UK Halifax House Prices for September will be due later on Friday.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.