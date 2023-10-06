GBP/JPY recovers from a weekly low, holds above 181.00 amid the FX intervention fears

- GBP/JPY holds above the 181.00 mark on Friday.
- The downbeat UK economic data added to the country's dismal economic outlook.
- Japanese Labor Cash Earnings for August rose by 1.1% YoY vs. 1.3% prior, below than expected.
The GBP/JPY cross holds positive ground for the third consecutive day after bouncing off the weekly low of 178.08 during the Asian session on Friday. The speculation that Japanese authorities will intervene in the currency remains in traders’s focus in the quiet day of top-tier data released from both Japan and the UK. The cross currently trades near 181.09, up 0.02% on the day.
On Thursday, the downbeat UK S&P Global Construction PMI added to the country's dismal economic outlook, coming in at 45.0 in September from 50.8 in the previous reading, below the market expectation of 49.9. Earlier this week, both the UK’s S&P Global/CIPS Composite PMI and Services PMI for September came in above the market consensus but remained below 50 in contraction territory. This, in turn, weighs on the British Pound (GBP) against the Japanese Yen (JPY)
On the JPY’s front, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki again declined on Thursday to comment on whether Japan intervened in the FX market. Suzuki noted that there are various factors to consider when determining if currency fluctuations are excessive, and there would be no change in how the government handles them. That said, the potential intervention by the Japanese authorities to support JPY might act as a headwind for the GBP/JPY cross.
Earlier Friday, the latest data revealed that Japanese Labor Cash Earnings for August rose by 1.1% YoY versus 1.3% prior, below the estimation of 1.5%. Meanwhile, the nation’s Household Spending dropped 2.5% YoY from a 5% fall in the previous reading, better than the expectation of a 4.3% decline.
Moving on, the Japanese preliminary Coincident Index and Leading Economic Index for August will be released. Also, the UK Halifax House Prices for September will be due later on Friday.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|181.1
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|181.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|182.3
|Daily SMA50
|183.33
|Daily SMA100
|181.06
|Daily SMA200
|172.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|181.08
|Previous Daily Low
|180.29
|Previous Weekly High
|183.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|180.89
|Previous Monthly High
|185.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|180.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|180.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|180.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|180.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|180.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|179.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|181.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|181.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|182.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends gains toward 0.6400 ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls
AUD/USD is holding higher ground, eyeing 0.6400 after the RBA's Financial Stability Review published in Asia on Friday. The Aussie pair cheers a risk-friendly market environment and the US Dollar correction. Focus shifts to the critical US NFP data.
EUR/USD consolidates around mid-1.0500s, US NFP in focus
EUR/USD is seen oscillating in a narrow trading band around 1.0550 heading into the European morning on Friday. The US Dollar is consolidating its two-day corrective decline amid a better mood and ahead of the key US payrolls data.
Gold: Will US Nonfarm Payrolls trigger a sustained XAU/USD recovery?
Gold price is attempting a tepid bounce above $1,820 early Friday, in a replication of a move seen in Thursday’s Asian trading. Markets turn cautiously optimistic heading toward the all-important Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data from the United States due later in the day.
Polygon price readies for a 20% climb as MATIC pulls back to correct June 2022 cycle
Polygon is attempting a recovery rally for the second time this year, trying to recoup the ground lost during the June 2022 cycle. MATIC could extend 20% to test the supply zone at $0.645, uptrend confirmation above $0.6757.
US September Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing Gold price's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Nonfarm Payrolls in the US are forecast to increase by 170,000 in September. Gold is likely to react slightly stronger to an upbeat jobs report than a disappointing one. Gold price's inverse-correlation with NFP surprise weakens slightly by the fourth hour after the release.