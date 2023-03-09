GBP/JPY rebounds from 162.00 ahead of UK Manufacturing data and BoJ policy

- GBP/JPY has sensed some buying interest near 162.00 ahead of the BoJ policy.
- Last BoJ Kuroda’s meeting might come with an unchanged stance, however, a power-pack action cannot be ruled out.
- In times when UK CPI is still in the double-digit figure, a steady policy stance could dampen BoE’s efforts.
The GBP/JPY pair attempted a rebound to near 162.00 in the early Asian session. The cross is expected to display extremely volatile moves ahead as investors are awaiting the release of the United Kingdom’s monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Manufacturing sector data, and the interest rate decision by the Bank of Japan (BoJ).
Mounting expectations of the coming pause in the policy-tightening spell by the Bank of England (BoE) is impacting the Pound Sterling. BoE policymaker Swati Dhingra warned against further interest rate increases by citing “Overtightening poses a more material risk at this point.” She further added, “Many tightening effects are yet to fully take hold.”
In times when the UK headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) is still in double-digit figure despite pushing rates to 4%, a steady policy stance could dampen the efforts yet made by BoE Governor Andrew Bailey and his teammates.
On the economic front, Monthly Manufacturing production (Jan) is expected to contract by 0.1% and the Industrial Production is seen contracting by 0.2% in the same period. The consensus shows monthly GDP has expanded by 0.1% vs. December’s contraction of 0.5%.
Meanwhile, the Japanese Yen is likely to display a power-pack action as March’s monetary policy will be the last for BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda. Analysts at Danske Bank are of the view that “The BoJ will tweak its yield curve control in the short-term. It is not likely to happen this week, but we also were surprised the last time they did it in December. Either way, we think it is a matter of time and could happen during Q2.”
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|162.33
|Today Daily Change
|-0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|162.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.16
|Daily SMA50
|160.46
|Daily SMA100
|163.4
|Daily SMA200
|163.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|162.99
|Previous Daily Low
|161.71
|Previous Weekly High
|166.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|162.61
|Previous Monthly High
|166.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|156.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|162.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|162.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|161.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|161.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|160.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|163.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|163.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|164.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY eyes a break below 136.00 as investors digest Fed’s rate hike fears, BoJ policy eyed
The USD/JPY pair is delivering a sideways performance above 136.00 in the early Asian session. The asset looks vulnerable above 136.00 and is expected to deliver a break below the same as investors have shrugged-off fears associated with expectations of bigger rates from the Federal Reserve (Fed).
AUD/USD remains fragile below 0.6600 as US NFP looms
AUD/USD justifies its risk-barometer status while revisiting the sub-0.6600 area early Friday, after a failed attempt to recover from the four-month low. In doing so, the Aussie pair traces the downbeat equities and fears emanating from China.
Softer United States Treasury bond yields lure Gold bulls, Nonfarm Payrolls eyed
Gold price portrays the typical pre-data caution as it seesaws around the $1,830 resistance confluence during early Friday, following the biggest daily run-up in a week. Fears emanating from China, US President Biden’s budget proposal cap Gold prices amid pre-data anxiety.
Bitcoin hurdles towards 200 DMA ahead of NFP
Bitcoin dropped like a stone on Thursday in an 8% decline while increased odds of further interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve and regulatory pressure in cryptocurrencies are being priced into the cryptocurrency. BTC/USD fell from a high of 21,824 to a low of 20,043.
Bank of Japan Preview: Kuroda’s and ultra-loose policy farewell Premium
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) will announce its decision on monetary policy on Friday, March 10, at around 3:00 GMT. It will be the last meeting led by Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, as Kazuo Ueda has been appointed to succeed Kuroda from April on.