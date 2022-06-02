- boarThe GBP/JPY is registering solid gains of almost 1.80% in the week.
- An upbeat market mood increased appetite for riskier assets, and safe-haven peers fell.
- GBP/JPY Price Forecast: To test April’s 28 swings high above 164.00.
The British pound is rallying to fresh multi-week highs on Thursday, up by 1.78% and aiming towards 164.00 amidst an improved market sentiment. US equities rebound from earlier losses, and safe-haven peers are downward pressured. At 163.34, the GBP/JPY climbs sharply for the seventh straight day.
The GBP/JPY rises on a weaker JPY
The cable remains strong during the day, albeit the UK is on holiday to observe the Queen’s Jubilee. The UK’s high inflation of around 9%, about to print double digits, and slowing economic growth, would keep the GBP vulnerable to further selling pressure. Nevertheless, it got a hand from the JPY, affected by the ultra-dovish Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) monetary policy stance, despite country inflation hitting 2%.
In the Asian session, the BoJ board member Adachi said that attempting to strengthen a weaker yen by tightening monetary policy would squeeze corporate funding. Adachi commented that if the Fed’s hiking cycle cools the US economy, then there is a risk that could reverse the depreciation of the Japanese yen.
In the meantime, an absent UK economic docket left GBP/JPY traders leaning towards a pure market sentiment play. Regarding the Japanese calendar, around 12:30 GMT, Jibun Bank Services and Composite PMIs would shed some light regarding the Japanese economy.
GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The GBP/JPY Thursday’s price action shows the resilience of GBP bulls, which pushed Sterling for the seventh straight session towards new daily highs. In fact, the cross-currency is trading at four-week highs whatsoever would be facing solid resistance, which is to blame for the fall from 164.25 to 155.58.
The above-mentioned would signal that the GBP/JPY is about to peak. Nevertheless, the Relative Strenght Index (RSI) at 58.90 aims higher, so a move towards April’s 28 high at 164.25 is on the cards.
Therefore, the GBP/JPY’s first resistance would be the May 5 daily high at 163.57. A breach of the latter would expose the May 2 high at 163.89, followed by 164.00 and then the above-mentioned 164.25, April’s 28 high.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|163.34
|Today Daily Change
|0.88
|Today Daily Change %
|0.54
|Today daily open
|162.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|160.12
|Daily SMA50
|161.77
|Daily SMA100
|158.51
|Daily SMA200
|155.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|163.33
|Previous Daily Low
|161.97
|Previous Weekly High
|161.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|158
|Previous Monthly High
|163.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|155.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|162.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|162.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|161.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|161.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|160.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|163.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|163.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|164.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
