GBP/JPY rallies beyond 154.00 mark, highest since late June

- A combination of factors pushed GBP/JPY higher for the third successive session on Monday.
- The British pound got a strong boost after the BoE signalled that it could hike rates this year.
- The widening of the UK-Japanese bond spread weighed on the JPY and remained supportive.
The GBP/JPY cross continued scaling higher through the early European session and shot to the highest level since June 28, around the 154.20-25 region in the last hour.
The cross built on last week's strong bullish momentum and gained follow-through traction for the third successive session on Monday. This also marked the sixth day of a positive move in the previous seven and was sponsored by a combination of factors. The British pound was underpinned by comments by the Bank of England (BoE) officials, signalling an imminent interest rate hike.
Michael Saunders, one of the most hawkish members of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee, suggested in remarks published Saturday that investors were right to bring forward bets on rate hikes. Earlier Governor Andrew Bailey warned of a potentially very damaging period of inflation unless policymakers take action, shifting the market focus to the upcoming policy meeting in November.
The money markets now seem to have fully priced in a 25bps BoE rate hike in December. This was evident from a spike in the UK 10-year gilt yield, which rose to the highest level since May 2019, at 1.204% and widened the UK-Japanese government bond yield spread. The yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond remained near zero due to the Bank of Japan's yield curve control policy.
Apart from this, the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets turned out to be another factor that weighed heavily on the safe-haven Japanese yen and benefitted the GBP/JPY cross. Monday's strong move up could further be attributed to some technical buying on a sustained move beyond the 152.60-80 resistance zone, setting the stage for additional gains.
In the absence of any market-moving economic releases from the UK, the GBP/JPY cross seems all set to prolong its appreciating move. That said, extremely overbought RSI on short-term charts makes it prudent to wait for some intraday consolidation or a modest pullback before placing fresh bullish bets.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|154.09
|Today Daily Change
|1.29
|Today Daily Change %
|0.84
|Today daily open
|152.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|151.07
|Daily SMA50
|151.42
|Daily SMA100
|152.47
|Daily SMA200
|150.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|152.94
|Previous Daily Low
|151.96
|Previous Weekly High
|152.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|150.22
|Previous Monthly High
|152.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.96
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|152.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|152.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|152.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|151.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|151.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|153.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|153.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|154.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1600 as USD licks NFP-led wounds
EUR/USD struggles to extend the corrective pullback towards 1.1600, as the US dollar rebounds amid worsening mood. Mixed concerns relating to Fed tapering, US-China and soaring energy costs dent risk appetite. Light trading can restrict intraday moves.
GBP/USD battles 1.3650 amid hawkish BOE, USD rebound
GBP/USD is battling 1.3650 amid a mixed market mood. The US dollar finds support from elevated Treasury yields and US-China jitters. Hawkish BOE and Brexit woes test the sterling against majors.
XAU/USD retreats towards $1,750 on Friday’s Gravestone Doji, firmer USD
Gold (XAU/USD) reverses Friday’s corrective pullback around $1,755, down 0.08% intraday as European traders brace for Monday’s bell. The yellow metal jumped to a 13-day top following the disappointment from the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP).
Biden administration mulls executive order on increasing crypto oversight
The Biden administration is reportedly planning to widen the scope of cryptocurrency oversight. An executive order is being considered for agencies to examine digital assets. President Joe Biden has still yet to make a decision.
Wall Street Week Ahead: No jobs, no taper, no rally. Can earnings change things?
Equity markets are treading water on Friday with little in the way of strong direction after a weak employment report. This bad number (194k versus 500k expected) has a silver lining in that it may allow the Fed to delay tapering its stimulus program which the equity market has become increasingly reliant on.