GBP/JPY rallies back closer to 151.00 mark on hawkish BoE

By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/JPY caught aggressive bids in reaction to a more hawkish BoE policy statement.
  • The BoE indicated that a modest tightening of the policy was likely to be necessary.
  • The risk-on mood undermined the JPY and remained supportive of the momentum.

The sterling strengthened across the board after the Bank of England announced its policy decision, pushing the GBP/JPY cross to three-day tops, around the 150.85 region in the last hour.

As was widely anticipated, the UK central bank left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.10% and the Asset Purchase Facility steady at £895 billion at the end of the September policy meeting. In the accompanying policy statement, the BoE indicated that a modest tightening over the forecast period was likely to be necessary to be consistent with meeting the inflation target sustainably.

The markets now seem to have started pricing in the prospects of an early rate hike and now see the benchmark BoE rate at 0.5% in September 2022, earlier than November 2022 before the announcement. This, in turn, provided a strong boost to the British pound and assist the GBP/JPY cross to capitalize on this week's bounce from sub-149.00 levels, or one-month lows touched on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the prevalent risk-on mood continued weighing on the safe-haven Japanese yen and further contributed to the strong bid tone surrounding the GBP/JPY cross. The combination of factors might have already set the stage for additional gains. Hence, a subsequent strength towards testing the next relevant hurdle, near the 151.30-35 region, remains a distinct possibility.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 150.81
Today Daily Change 1.23
Today Daily Change % 0.82
Today daily open 149.58
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 151.29
Daily SMA50 151.52
Daily SMA100 152.76
Daily SMA200 149.76
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 149.96
Previous Daily Low 149.02
Previous Weekly High 152.85
Previous Weekly Low 150.84
Previous Monthly High 153.32
Previous Monthly Low 149.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 149.6
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 149.38
Daily Pivot Point S1 149.08
Daily Pivot Point S2 148.57
Daily Pivot Point S3 148.13
Daily Pivot Point R1 150.02
Daily Pivot Point R2 150.47
Daily Pivot Point R3 150.97

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

