GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Extends rally above 203.00 on weaker Yen

The Pound Sterling clings to gains versus the Japanese Yen on Wednesday, gains over 0.31%, trading at around 203.16 boosted by overall JPY weakness across the board.

News from Japan, revealed that the newest Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi supports a weaker yen, to stimulate the economy to accelerate economic growth and despite sparking inflation.

GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The GBP/JPY uptrend is set to extend, after reaching a 2-week high of 203.57. Further gains lie overhead, like 204.00, followed by the October 27 high of 204.28. If surpassed, the next stop would be the yearly peak at 205.32, hit in early October.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) further confirms bias, but due to its closeness to the 50-neutral level a breach beneath the latter could drive the GBP/JPY lower.

A sharp reversal below the 20-day SMA at 202.45 could drive the GBP/JPY towards the 50-day SMA at 201.35.

GBP/JPY Price Chart – Daily

GBP/JPY daily chart