GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Uptrend fades as a dragonfly doji surfaces in the daily chart

- GBP/JPY failed to break strong resistance at the confluence of technical indicators.
- A bearish scenario lies below 164.00, exposing crucial moving averages.
- On the upside, the GBP/JPY can test the YTD high at 166.00.
GBP/JPY barely advanced as the Asian session began after Monday’s rally challenged resistance but failed to capitalize on an upbeat sentiment. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY exchanges hand at 164.32, consolidating within a 180-pip range.
GBP/JPY Price action
In the last few days, the GBP/JPY price action printed back-to-back candles that portray the uptrend are fading. Last Friday’s, an inverted hammer, followed by a dragonfly doji, depicts indecision amongst the GBP/JPY traders. Additionally, a four-month-old resistance trendline that passes around the 164.30-50 area capped any upward moves, suggesting that a pullback could be underway.
Oscillators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at bullish territory turned flat as buying pressure faded. The Rate of Change (RoC), turned neutral, opening the door for a retracement.
Should a bearish scenario arise, the GBP/JPY could pivot toward the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 162.53 before challenging the 100-day EMA At 162.20. A breach of the latter will expose the 50-day EMA at 162.03 before testing the 200-day EMA at 161.98.
For a bullish resumption, the GBP/JPY must crack 164.50, which, once cleared, and the pair would be heading to test two-month highs at 166.00. On further strength, the next upside target to keep in mind would be the December 13 daily high at 169.27.
GBP/JPY Daily chart
GBP/JPY Technical level
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|164.34
|Today Daily Change
|0.44
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|163.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.08
|Daily SMA50
|161.49
|Daily SMA100
|162.35
|Daily SMA200
|163.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|165.47
|Previous Daily Low
|163.63
|Previous Weekly High
|165.47
|Previous Weekly Low
|159.66
|Previous Monthly High
|165.47
|Previous Monthly Low
|158.27
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|164.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|164.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|163.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|162.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|161.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|165.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|166.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|166.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
