GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Tests 199.00 barrier after breaking above nine-day EMA

- GBP/JPY may find primary barrier at 199.97, the highest since July 2024.
- The 14-day Relative Strength Index holds above the 50 level, indicating sustained bullish momentum.
- The immediate support appears at the nine-day EMA of 198.76.
GBP/JPY has retraced its recent losses, trading around 198.80 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. A look at the daily chart suggested the currency cross is moving upwards within an ascending channel pattern, suggesting a persistent bullish bias.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), a key momentum gauge, remains above the 50 mark, signaling continued bullish pressure. Additionally, the GBP/JPY cross is attempting to stay above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), suggesting a bullish bias is active.
On the upside, the GBP/JPY cross may approach 199.97, the highest since July 2024, which was reached on July 18, 2025. A break above this level could reinforce the bullish bias and support the currency cross to explore the region around the ascending channel’s upper boundary at 201.10.
The GBP/JPY cross could test immediate support at the nine-day EMA of 198.76. A break below this level could weaken the short-term price momentum and put downward pressure on the currency pair to navigate the area around the lower boundary of the ascending channel at the psychological level of 197.00, followed by the 50-day EMA at 196.59.
GBP/JPY: Daily Chart
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.16%
|0.02%
|0.25%
|-0.03%
|-0.23%
|-0.46%
|0.14%
|EUR
|-0.16%
|-0.14%
|0.10%
|-0.19%
|-0.41%
|-0.62%
|-0.02%
|GBP
|-0.02%
|0.14%
|0.24%
|-0.05%
|-0.28%
|-0.48%
|0.16%
|JPY
|-0.25%
|-0.10%
|-0.24%
|-0.28%
|-0.45%
|-0.60%
|-0.10%
|CAD
|0.03%
|0.19%
|0.05%
|0.28%
|-0.17%
|-0.22%
|0.20%
|AUD
|0.23%
|0.41%
|0.28%
|0.45%
|0.17%
|-0.20%
|0.43%
|NZD
|0.46%
|0.62%
|0.48%
|0.60%
|0.22%
|0.20%
|0.65%
|CHF
|-0.14%
|0.02%
|-0.16%
|0.10%
|-0.20%
|-0.43%
|-0.65%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
