- GBP/JPY slips below 188.00, but it remains trading in the green amid a risk-on mood.
- A daily close below 188.00 could pave the way for a deeper pullback, 187.00 would be the bears' target.
- Further upside above 188.28, and GBP/JPY would challenge an eight-year high at 188.80.
The British Pound (GBP) remains steady against the Japanese Yen (JPY) during Wednesday’s mid-North American session after reaching a daily high of 188.24; the pair has fallen below the 188.00 mark, courtesy of weak inflation data from the UK. Therefore, the GBP/JPY hovers around 187.94, virtually unchanged.
From a technical perspective, the GBP/JPY is upward biased, but a daily close below 188.00 could pave the way for a deeper pullback, which could extend toward the 187.00 figure. If sellers push prices below that level, the next demand area could be the Tenkan-Sen at 185.75m followed by the Senkou Span A at 185.13. the next support would be 185.00
On the other hand, the GBP/JPY uptrend would continue if it remains above 188.00, with the first resistance seen at the current year-to-date (YTD) high of 188.28. Sentiment further improvement would put into play the November 2015 swing high at 188.80 before buyers challenge the 190.00 figure.
GBP/JPY Price Analysis – Daily Chart
GBP/JPY Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|187.96
|Today Daily Change
|0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|187.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|183.75
|Daily SMA50
|182.99
|Daily SMA100
|183.02
|Daily SMA200
|175.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|188.29
|Previous Daily Low
|186.09
|Previous Weekly High
|185.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|184.55
|Previous Monthly High
|184.33
|Previous Monthly Low
|178.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|187.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|186.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|186.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|185.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|184.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|188.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|189.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|190.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates near 1.0850 as Dollar attempts to stabilize
EUR/USD retreated modestly on Wednesday from the highest level in two months. The pair is consolidating near 1.0850 as the US Dollar attempts to stabilise following the sharp decline on Tuesday. US data showed more evidence of inflation cooling while retail sales experienced a smaller decline than expected.
GBP/USD consolidates losses, stays above 1.2400
GBP/USD dropped on Wednesday after posting the highest daily close in two months. The pair fell from above 1.2500 and stayed above 1.2400. Data from the UK and the US showed inflation slowing further.
Gold struggles to break above the 20-day SMA Premium
Spot Gold experienced a pullback on Wednesday after reaching a weekly high at $1,975. XAU/USD struggled to hold above $1,970, primarily due to a correction in the US Dollar and a rebound in US yields. However, the outlook suggests that the path of least resistance in the short term remains to the upside.
Bitcoin price aims at $38,000 even as ETF analyst implies “under 50%” chance of approval
Bitcoin price has confirmed the formation of a bearish divergence after the recent decline. The result of this divergence would be Bitcoin (BTC) likely falling before it can resume the macro uptrend.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: DJIA rises on PPI, Retail Sales figures
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is advancing for its fourth straight session on Wednesday as the market cheers on October releases from the Producer Price Index (PPI) and US Retail Sales.