GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Seems vulnerable near two-week lows, just below mid-151.00s

- GBP/JPY continued losing ground for the third successive session on Monday.
- Bears await a sustained break below monthly lows, around the 151.15 region.
The GBP/JPY cross extended last week's retracement slide from the 153.30-40 supply zone and witnessed some follow-through selling for the third consecutive session on Monday. The downward trajectory dragged the cross to near two-week lows, around the 151.30 region during the first half of the European session.
With the recent leg down, the GBP/JPY cross seems to have stalled its recent strong rebound from the 148.45 region touched earlier this month. Some follow-through selling below the 151.15 region will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for a further depreciating move amid the risk-off impulse.
Investors remain worried that the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus could derail the global economic recovery. The concerns were further fueled by disappointing Chinese economic data on Monday, which weighed on investors' sentiment and benefitted traditional safe-haven currencies, like the Japanese yen.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started drifting into the negative territory and add credence to the bearish outlook. However, oscillators on hourly charts are already flashing oversold conditions. This, in turn, warrants some caution before placing any aggressive bearish bets.
This makes it prudent to wait for a convincing breakthrough monthly swing lows, around the 151.15 region, to confirm a bearish breakdown. The GBP/JPY cross might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards the 150.65 region en-route the next major support marked by the key 150.00 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the 152.00 mark now seems to act as immediate resistance. A sustained strength beyond might trigger a short-covering move and lift the GBP/JPY cross back towards the 152.70-80 region. This is followed by the 153.00 mark, which if cleared will shift the bias back in favour of bullish traders.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|151.46
|Today Daily Change
|-0.59
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|152.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|152.1
|Daily SMA50
|153.02
|Daily SMA100
|152.78
|Daily SMA200
|148.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|152.57
|Previous Daily Low
|151.93
|Previous Weekly High
|153.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|151.93
|Previous Monthly High
|154.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|152.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|152.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|151.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|151.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|151.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|152.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|152.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|153.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
