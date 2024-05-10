  • GBP/JPY up 0.26% on Friday, totaling a 1.74% weekly gain, now at 195.10.
  • Technicals show upward trend, rebounding from 50-day MA at 193.50.
  • Resistance at Kijun-Sen (195.26); breaking this could push towards 196.00 and April 26 high of 197.92.

The Pound Sterling (GBP) will finish the week on a higher note against the Japanese Yen (JPY), posting gains of more than 0.26% on Friday and 1.74% weekly. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY exchanges hands at 195.10, testing key resistance levels.

GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The GBP/JPY is upward biased after recovering from the Bank of Japan intervention during the last week. Since then, the pair bottomed out at around the 50-day moving average (DMA) at around 193.50 and recovered some ground.

Even though the uptrend remains intact, the GBP/JPY faces key resistance at the Kijun-Sen at 195.26. A breach of the latter will expose the 196.00 psychological level, followed by the April 26 high at 197.92.

On the other hand, if the cross-pair falls below the Senkou Span A of 194.82, that could open the door to challenge the Senkou Span B at 194.24. Further losses are seen at 194.00.

GBP/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 195.11
Today Daily Change 0.37
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 194.74
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 193.45
Daily SMA50 191.87
Daily SMA100 189.14
Daily SMA200 186.45
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 194.86
Previous Daily Low 193.84
Previous Weekly High 200.59
Previous Weekly Low 191.37
Previous Monthly High 200.59
Previous Monthly Low 190
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 194.47
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 194.23
Daily Pivot Point S1 194.1
Daily Pivot Point S2 193.45
Daily Pivot Point S3 193.07
Daily Pivot Point R1 195.12
Daily Pivot Point R2 195.51
Daily Pivot Point R3 196.15

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD turns negative near 1.0760

EUR/USD turns negative near 1.0760

The sudden bout of strength in the Greenback sponsored the resurgence of the selling pressure in the risk complex, dragging EUR/USD to the area of daily lows near 1.0760.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD comes under pressure and challenges 1.2500

GBP/USD comes under pressure and challenges 1.2500

GBP/USD now rapidly loses momentum and gives away initial gains, returning to the 1.2500 region on the back of the strong comeback of the US Dollar.

GBP/USD News

Gold retreats from highs on stronger Dollar, yields

Gold retreats from highs on stronger Dollar, yields

XAU/USD trims part of its initial advance in response to the jump in the Dollar's buying interest and the re-emergence of the upside pressure in US yields.

Gold News

XRP tests support at $0.50 as Ripple joins alliance to work on blockchain recovery

XRP tests support at $0.50 as Ripple joins alliance to work on blockchain recovery

XRP trades around $0.5174 early on Friday, wiping out gains from earlier in the week, as Ripple announced it has joined an alliance to support digital asset recovery alongside Hedera and the Algorand Foundation. 

Read more

Week ahead – US inflation numbers to shake Fed rate cut bets

Week ahead – US inflation numbers to shake Fed rate cut bets

Fed rate-cut speculators rest hopes on US inflation data. After dovish BoE, pound traders turn to UK job numbers. Will a strong labor market convince the RBA to hike? More Chinese data on tap amid signs of slow Q2 start.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures