GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Pound vulnerable below 132.00 vs. Japanese yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/JPY is under selling pressure below the 132.00 figure. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 130.80 support.
 

GBP/JPY our-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is trading below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart as the quote broke below the April lows. The spot remains under bearish pressure with bears needing a break below the 130.80 support level en route to the 129.00 and 127.40 levels. Conversely, retracements can find resistance near 132.00 and 133.00 resistance initially.
 
 
Resistance: 132.00, 133.00, 135.00
Support: 130.80, 129.00, 127.40
 

Additional key levels

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 131.36
Today Daily Change 0.32
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 131.04
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 133.64
Daily SMA50 133.62
Daily SMA100 138.21
Daily SMA200 137.05
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 132.68
Previous Daily Low 130.84
Previous Weekly High 135.45
Previous Weekly Low 131.94
Previous Monthly High 135.75
Previous Monthly Low 131.91
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 131.54
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 131.97
Daily Pivot Point S1 130.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 129.68
Daily Pivot Point S3 128.53
Daily Pivot Point R1 132.2
Daily Pivot Point R2 133.36
Daily Pivot Point R3 134.04

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD back to the 1.0800 area as dollar’s bulls step back

EUR/USD back to the 1.0800 area as dollar’s bulls step back

The dollar is the weakest in this American session, as investors are once again preferring high-yielding assets. Commodities and equities are on the run, EUR/USD struggling to recover the 1.0800 threshold.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD nears 1.2400 amid broad dollar’s weakness

GBP/USD nears 1.2400 amid broad dollar’s weakness

The GBP/USD pair recovered nicely from a daily low of 1.2265 to trade over 100 pips higher. Mounting speculation that US rates could turn negative early 2021 weigh on the greenback.

GBP/USD News

Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Prediction Prices: Bitcoin points to $10450, awaiting the Halving

Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Prediction Prices: Bitcoin points to $10450, awaiting the Halving

Bitcoin and Ethereum confirm terminal structures in the short term. Ripple continues to show weakness, but technical details open the door to a possible rebound in the short term.

Read more

Gold: There has been a big reversal today!

Gold: There has been a big reversal today!

The hourly chart shows the extent of the change in sentiment over the last 24 hours. On Wednesday the price it a low of USD 1682.30 and now there has been a rise of over $30 per ounce to the upside. 

Gold News

WTI is parked below $28.00 per barrel

WTI is parked below $28.00 per barrel

The WTI recovery is stalling below 28.00 resistance but above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. As the oil market stays in an overall downtrend the above-mentioned level can be hard to overcome in the medium-term.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures