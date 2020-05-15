GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Pound in 6-week lows, challenges 130.00 figure vs. yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/JPY is trading in fresh May lows as the sellers remain in control.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 130.00 figure. 
 

GBP/JPY four-hour chart

 
GBP/JPY is trading below the main SMA on the four-hour chart while printing lower lows and lower highs, suggesting bearish momentum as the currency cross is trading in 6-week lows. Bears remain in full control of GBP/JPY and further price weakness can be expected with the spot potentially targetting 130.00, 129.45 and 128.81 price levels. On the flip side, resistance can be seen near the 130.80, 131.46 and 132.29 levels. 
 
 
Resistance: 130.80, 131.46, 132.29
Support: 130.00, 129.45, 128.81
 

Additional key levels

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 130.22
Today Daily Change -0.94
Today Daily Change % -0.72
Today daily open 131.16
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 132.67
Daily SMA50 132.79
Daily SMA100 137.59
Daily SMA200 137.12
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 131.31
Previous Daily Low 130.15
Previous Weekly High 133.56
Previous Weekly Low 130.66
Previous Monthly High 135.75
Previous Monthly Low 131.91
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 130.86
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 130.59
Daily Pivot Point S1 130.43
Daily Pivot Point S2 129.71
Daily Pivot Point S3 129.27
Daily Pivot Point R1 131.59
Daily Pivot Point R2 132.03
Daily Pivot Point R3 132.76

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

GBP/USD hits 7-week low amid Brexit deadlock, dismal US data

GBP/USD has hit the lowest since late March after both the EU and the UK reported a deadlock in Brexit talks. US retail sales tumbled in April more than expected while consumer confidence edged up.

EUR/USD rebounds amid US dollar weakness

EUR/USD is trading above 1.08, bouncing amid dollar weakness. German Q1 GDP dropped by 2.2% in Q1, as expected. US retail sales collapsed by 16.4% worse than projected while consumer confidence bounced. Sino-American tensions are weighing on stocks.

Bitcoin dithering at heaven's door

BTC as a target for money facing a new equity sell-off. The second failed attempt at $10000 boosts the relevance of the level. Sentiment improves by 10% but is one step behind a volatile market.

Gold testing eight-year highs at $1747

XAU/USD’s 4-day rally from $1690 lows has extended on Friday, buoyed by the dismal market sentiment and downbeat macroeconomic data, to reach one-month highs above $1,740, only a handful of pips below $1,747, the highest price since November 2012.

WTI bulls wary of further upside ahead of next Tuesday's expiry

WTI (June futures on Nymex) looks to extend its correction from six-week highs of 28.75 into the mid-European trading, as the bulls face exhaustion after the 3% intraday rally.

