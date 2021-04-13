GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Pound fails to hold above 150.60, keeps testing 150.00

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • GBP/JPY continues to move sideways after being unable to hold above 150.60.
  • Pound shows vulnerability to the downside, continues to test 150.00.

The GBP/JPY traded momentarily above 150.50/60 but failed to hold and pulled back, reaching levels under 150.00. It continues to move sideways after the decline from 153.00.

Technical indicators are flatting, offering no clear signs. The bias is biased slightly to the downside. A consolidation below 149.90 would deteriorate the outlook, suggesting a test of the weekly low at 149.60. Below, the next target is seen at 149.00/10.

A recovery above 150.60 would alleviate the bearish pressure, pointing to an extension to the 151.10/15 area (horizontal resistance / previous uptrend line). The next level to watch is 151.25 (20-day SMA).

GBP/JPY 4-hour chart

GBPJPY

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 150.04
Today Daily Change -0.28
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 150.32
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 151.22
Daily SMA50 149.15
Daily SMA100 144.79
Daily SMA200 140.99
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 150.59
Previous Daily Low 149.76
Previous Weekly High 153.42
Previous Weekly Low 149.59
Previous Monthly High 152.79
Previous Monthly Low 148.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 150.08
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 150.27
Daily Pivot Point S1 149.86
Daily Pivot Point S2 149.4
Daily Pivot Point S3 149.03
Daily Pivot Point R1 150.69
Daily Pivot Point R2 151.05
Daily Pivot Point R3 151.51

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Stop losing your money! 
Learn to trade with us!

24/7 signals + Webinars    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits three-week high after US data

EUR/USD hits three-week high after US data

EUR/USD has surged well above 1.19, as markets have reassessed US inflation data, which marginally beat estimates. Elevated expectations have triggered a "sell the fact" response on the dollar. Updates on J&J's vaccine issues are awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.3720 after mixed figures

GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.3720 after mixed figures

GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation beat estimates.

GBP/USD News

BTC and ETH reach record highs, while XRP begins to catch up

BTC and ETH reach record highs, while XRP begins to catch up

Bitcoin price hit a new all-time high at $63,287 ahead of Coinbase IPO. Ethereum price also formed a new all-time high of $2,229 and remains extremely bullish. XRP price is up by 170% in the past two weeks as it seems Ripple will win the SEC lawsuit.

Read more

Breaking: Nasdaq NDX QQQ Sets new record, technical levels to watch

Breaking: Nasdaq NDX QQQ Sets new record, technical levels to watch

Finally, the Nasdaq catches up with the broader market indices and posts a new record high. At the time of writing the Nasdaq is trading at 13,946 breaking the previous high of 13,879 from way back on February 16!

Read more

XAU/USD regains traction, tests $1,740

XAU/USD regains traction, tests $1,740

XAU/USD reversed its direction after dropping toward $1,720. Renewed USD weakness is providing a boost to XAU/USD. Next hurdle on the upside is located at $1,740 ahead of $1,745.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures