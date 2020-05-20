GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Pound capped by the 132.30 resistance vs. Japanese yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/JPY overall downward bias remains intact, although the currency cross had a bounce from recent lows.
  • GBP/JPY is trading off the 132.29 resistance and 100 SMA in the four-hour chart. 
 

GBP/JPY four-hour chart

 
GBP/JPY is trading below the 100 and 200 SMA on the four-hour chart while making lower lows and lower highs, suggesting a bearish bias in the medium-term. The currency cross is consolidating a rebound below the 132.29 resistance and the 100 SMA. As the overall downward bias remains intact, bears should remain in control below the mentioned level with a potential decline towards the 131.46, 130.80 and 130.00 levels. On the flip side, resistances are seen near 132.29, 133.25 and 134.00 price levels. 
 
 
 
Resistance: 132.29, 133.25, 134.00
Support: 131.46, 130.80, 130.00
 

Additional key levels

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 131.81
Today Daily Change -0.16
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 131.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 132.26
Daily SMA50 132.48
Daily SMA100 137.22
Daily SMA200 137.17
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 132.51
Previous Daily Low 130.78
Previous Weekly High 133.19
Previous Weekly Low 129.54
Previous Monthly High 135.75
Previous Monthly Low 131.91
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 131.85
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 131.44
Daily Pivot Point S1 131
Daily Pivot Point S2 130.03
Daily Pivot Point S3 129.28
Daily Pivot Point R1 132.73
Daily Pivot Point R2 133.48
Daily Pivot Point R3 134.45

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

