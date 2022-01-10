- The British pound falls in tandem with risk-sensitive currencies as market mood conditions dampen.
- The Japanese yen is the strongest currency of the day.
- GBP/JPY has an upward bias; despite falling 100-pips on the day, GBP bulls showed around the 156.00 figure.
On Monday, the British pound plunges against the safe-haven Japanese yen, on a risk-off market mood, spurred by expectations of higher rates in the US and worldwide inflationary pressures. Equity indices record losses between 1.39% and 2.44% in the US, while the Japanese yen gain against most G8 currencies. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY is trading at 156.13.
In the overnight session for North American traders, the GBP/JPY pair was subdued in the 157.00-40 range. However, a break of an upslope trendline amid dampened market conditions spurred a 100-pip drop from 157.00 to 156.00, which fulfilled the Average Daily Range (ADR) of the cross-currency for the last ten days, of 98 pips.
GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The GBP/JPY pair is upward biased. The daily moving averages (DMAs) reside below the spot price, but the high reached on January 5 at 157.76, short of October 20, 2021, daily high at 158.22, exposed the pair to downward pressure, leaving it at the mercy of the market mood.
To the upside, the first resistance level would be the 200-hour simple moving average (SMA) at 156.20. A decisive break above that level would expose the S2 daily pivot at 156.47, followed by the S1 daily pivot at 156.76.
On the downside, the first support would be the psychological 156.00 figure which almost intersects with the S3 daily pivot at 155.97. A breach of the latter would expose the January 4 daily low at 155.34. and then the January 3 daily low at 154.90.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|156.13
|Today Daily Change
|-0.97
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.62
|Today daily open
|157.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|153.65
|Daily SMA50
|152.98
|Daily SMA100
|152.87
|Daily SMA200
|152.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|157.19
|Previous Daily Low
|156.73
|Previous Weekly High
|157.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|154.89
|Previous Monthly High
|156.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.98
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|157.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|156.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|156.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|156.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|156.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|157.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|157.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|157.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1300
EUR/USD stays modest bearish pressure on Monday and continues to edge lower toward 1.1300. The renewed dollar strength on rising US Treasury bond yields seems to be weighing on the pair. The US Dollar Index is testing 96.00 after falling more than 0.5% on Friday.
GBP/USD loses traction, drops toward 1.3550
GBP/USD failed to break above 1.3600 on Monday and started to decline toward 1.3550 during the European trading hours. The risk-averse market environment and renewed dollar strength seem to be weighing on the pair as investors eye US T-bond yields.
Gold: Quick pullback from 1,800 area hints at further slides
Spot gold consolidates at around $1,794 a troy ounce, flat on a daily basis. The bright metal peaked at 1,802.32, giving up ahead of the US opening as demand for the American currency picked up. Market players are waiting for an update on US inflation.
Shiba Inu awaits a spark to kick-start 20% advance
Shiba Inu price has fumbled around a stable support level, flipping it into a resistance level multiple times. This development was a necessary to collect the liquidity resting below it.
Where next for GBP/USD and when it could tackle the 1.3150-1.32 support zone Premium
Where is GBP.USD going next in the short and long terms? How likely is it to see GBP/USD breaking below 1.3150-132? The currency pair is heading for another roller coaster in 2022.