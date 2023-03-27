GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Outlook turns positive, supported by a bullish engulfing pattern

- GBP/JPY rises and trades above the 20 and 50-day EMAs, reflecting a gain of 1.18%.
- The pair formed a bullish engulfing candle pattern, with oscillators favoring the upside in the daily chart.
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: In the short term might test 160.00 unless buyers reclaim 162.00.
GBP/JPY pops after three days of losses, and trades above the 20 and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), sitting at 161.54 and 161.59, respectively. After hitting a daily low of 159.56, the GBP/JPY is trading at 161.68, gaining 1.18%.
GBP/JPY Price Analysis
Friday’s price action portrayed a hammer preceded by a downtrend, meaning that the GBP/JPY might print a leg-up. On Monday, the GBP/JPY resumed its uptrend, forming a bullish engulfing candle pattern, favoring the upside in the cross-currency pair. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) also shifted bullish, while the Rate of Change (RoC) jumped from neutral.
From an intraday perspective, the GBP/JPY 4-hour chart portrays the pair as neutral to downward biased facing the confluence of the 100 and 200-EMAs, around 161.52/58. A decisive break and the GBP/JPY could rally to 162.00, followed by the R2 daily pivot point at 162.22. Upside risks lie at a 5-month-old downslope trendline at around 162.50-60, followed by a March 23 daily high test at 163.33.
On the other hand, and the GBP/JPY path of least resistance in the near term, the first support would be the 50-EMA at 161.14, immediately followed by the R1 daily pivot at 161.01. Once hurdle, the pair might fall to the 20-EMA at 160.78, followed by a dip to the central pivot at 159.63.
GBP/JPY 4-Hour chart
GBP/JPY Technical levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|161.66
|Today Daily Change
|1.76
|Today Daily Change %
|1.10
|Today daily open
|159.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.26
|Daily SMA50
|161.05
|Daily SMA100
|162.53
|Daily SMA200
|163.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|160.86
|Previous Daily Low
|158.27
|Previous Weekly High
|163.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|158.27
|Previous Monthly High
|166.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|156.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|159.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|159.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|158.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|157.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|155.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|161.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|162.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|163.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0800 as USD weakens
EUR/USD has gained traction and advanced toward 1.0800 in the early American session on Monday. The positive opening witnessed in Wall Street makes it difficult for the US Dollar to find demand and helps the pair continue to push higher.
GBP/USD closes in on 1.2300 as mood improves
GBP/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and advanced to the 1.2300 area in the second half of the day on Monday. The risk positive market atmosphere makes it difficult for the US Dollar to stay resilient against its rivals and fuels the pair's daily rally. Eyes on BOE Governor Bailey's speech.
Gold: XAU/USD pared losses and consolidates around $1,950.00 Premium
Spot gold trades in the $1,950 price zone, sharply down on Monday as investors move away from safe-haven assets. The sentiment is positive at the start of the week amid easing concerns related to a global banking crisis.
MicroStrategy buys $150 million worth of Bitcoin as institutional interest soars to eight-month high
Bitcoin has been noting increasing institutional interest for the last few days as whale movement on the network grew.
US Consumer Confidence Preview: No good news for Americans Premium
The United States will publish the March Conference Board Consumer Confidence index, and market players anticipate it has contracted to 101 from 102.9 in February.