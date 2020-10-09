GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Off lows, but key resistance intact

GBP/JPY has erased early losses, but remains below hurdle at 137.45.

A close higher would signal a continuation of the recovery from September lows.

GBP/JPY is currently trading largely unchanged on the day at 137.10, having put in a low of 136.93 early Friday.

Despite the recovery, the pair is still trapped in Thursday's range of 136.68 and 137.41.

Besides, the range of 137.35-137.45 has proved a tough nut to crack since Oct. 5.

Hence a close above that level is needed to revive the recovery rally from the Sept. 22 low of 133.04. On the higher side, immediate resistance is seen at 137.80 – the 50-day simple moving average.

Alternatively, a break below the 200-day SMA at 136.57 would imply an of the recovery rally.

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish above 137.45

Technical levels