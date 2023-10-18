On the other hand, if GBP/JPY climbs above 183.00, that would expose the October 12 high at 183.81 before buyers challenge the top of the Kumo at around 184.20/35.

The first support is seen at the confluence of the bottom of the Kumo and the Kijun-Sen at 181.20. If that level is taken, the GBP/JPY would dive past the next support at 181.00, with sellers eyeing the October 3 daily low of 178.03 before setting their sights on the July 28 swing low of 176.30.

The daily chart portrays the pair as consolidated after diving towards the October 3 swing low of 178.03, with prices climbing to the 183.80 area before settling at current exchange rates. The cross-pair trades sideways, though slightly bearish tilted, as the GBP/JPY hovers near the bottom of the Kumo, which, once broken, could exacerbate an acceleration of the downtrend.

The GBP/JPY consolidates inside the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo), registering modest losses of 0.25% after failing to crack the previous weekly high of 182.80 amid a deteriorated risk appetite. Geopolitical reasons and flight to safe-haven peers weighed on the Pound Sterling (GBP), extending its losses for two consecutive days against the Japanese Yen (JPY), exchanging hands at around 182.03, slightly below the Tenkan-Sen line.

