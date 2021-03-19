GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Holds steady above 151.50 confluence, awaits BoJ decision

- GBP/JPY was seen oscillating in a range just above mid-151.00s ahead of the BoJ decision.
- The overnight pullback from multi-year tops could be seen as signs of bullish exhaustion.
- Bears now await a break below 200-hour SMA/ascending trend-line confluence support.
The GBP/JPY cross lacked any firm directional bias on Friday and remained confined in a narrow trading band, above mid-151.00s through the Asian session.
From a technical perspective, the overnight pullback from levels beyond mid-152.00s, or near three-year tops could be seen as the first sign of bullish exhaustion. Moreover, RSI (14) on the daily chart is still holding above the 70.00 mark, pointing to slightly overstretched conditions.
Despite the negative set-up, the GBP/JPY cross, so far, has managed to defend 200-hour SMA support. This coincides with a multi-week-old ascending trend-line and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders as the focus remains on the critical BoJ policy decision.
A convincing break below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and prompt some aggressive long-unwinding. The GBP/JP cross might then accelerate the corrective slide towards the 151.00 mark before eventually dropping to retest weekly swing lows, around the 150.80-75 region.
Some follow-through selling should pave the way for additional weakness towards the key 150.00 psychological mark. The latter marks a previous strong resistance breakpoint and should now act as a strong bass for the GBP/JPY cross, which if broken will negate any near-term positive bias.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged at the 152.00 round-figure mark ahead of multi-year tops, around the 152.50-55 region. A sustained move beyond, though seems unlikely, should assist the GBP/JPY cross to reclaim the 153.00 mark for the first time since April 2018.
GBP/JPY 1-hopurly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|151.68
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|151.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|150.02
|Daily SMA50
|146.03
|Daily SMA100
|142.47
|Daily SMA200
|139.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|152.55
|Previous Daily Low
|151.46
|Previous Weekly High
|152.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|149.56
|Previous Monthly High
|150.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|142.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|151.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|152.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|151.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|150.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|150.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|152.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|152.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|153.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
