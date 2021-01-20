GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Hits the highest level since September 2020, around 142.35

- GBP/JPY gained strong positive traction on Wednesday and shot to fresh multi-month tops.
- The formation of an ascending channel points to a well-established short-term bullish trend.
- The stage seems all set for a move to challenge the channel hurdle, around the 143.00 mark.
A strong pickup in demand for the British pound pushed the GBP/JPY cross to the highest level since early September 2020, around the 142.35 region during the mid-European session.
Meanwhile, the recent appreciating move over the past four months or so has been along an upward sloping channel. This points to a well-established bullish trend and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
The positive outlook is reinforced by bullish oscillators (on the daily chart), which are still far from being in the overbought zone. Hence, a move back towards September 2020 highs, around the 142.70 area, looks a distinct possibility.
Any further move up is likely to confront resistance near the top boundary of the mentioned trend-channel, just ahead of the 143.00 mark. A sustained move beyond will mark a fresh bullish breakout and pave the way for additional gains.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback might now be seen as an opportunity to initiate fresh bullish positions. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near a previous resistance, now turned support near the 141.25 region.
This is closely followed by the 141.00 mark, which if broken might prompt some technical selling. The GBP/JPY cross might then accelerate the slide further towards the 140.45 intermediate support en-route the key 140.00 psychological mark.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.11
|Today Daily Change
|0.47
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|141.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.74
|Daily SMA50
|139.67
|Daily SMA100
|138.13
|Daily SMA200
|136.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.74
|Previous Daily Low
|140.77
|Previous Weekly High
|142.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.34
|Previous Monthly High
|141.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|136.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.35
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|142.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rises above 1.37 amid upbeat market mood
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.37, hitting the highest since 2018. Optimism about the UK's vaccine campaign and lower cases are compounded by a weaker dollar. The greenback is on the back foot due to optimism about Biden's stimulus.
EUR/USD rises amid improving market mood ahead of Biden's inauguration
EUR/USD has been advancing to around 1.2150 as the risk-on mood weighs on the safe-haven dollar. President-elect Biden is inaugurated later in the day and hopes of stimulus are high after Treasury Secretary nominee Yellen's testimony.
Gold: Bulls recapture 200-DMA ahead of Biden's inauguration
Gold prices are attempting to correct higher above 200-DMA. The metal cheers rising US inflation expectations amid hopes of a massive stimulus package under the incoming Biden administration.
Forex Today: Yellen's stimulus boosts sentiment ahead of Biden's inauguration, BOC, Bailey eyed
The market mood is cheerful with stocks and gold rising and the dollar retreating ahead of Biden's inauguration. Yellen has made the case for more stimulus, boosting sentiment.
US Dollar Index extends the drop to the 90.30 area, focus on US politics
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. its main competitors, remains on the back footing so far this week and slips back to the 90.30/25 band.