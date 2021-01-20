GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Hits the highest level since September 2020, around 142.35

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/JPY gained strong positive traction on Wednesday and shot to fresh multi-month tops.
  • The formation of an ascending channel points to a well-established short-term bullish trend.
  • The stage seems all set for a move to challenge the channel hurdle, around the 143.00 mark.

A strong pickup in demand for the British pound pushed the GBP/JPY cross to the highest level since early September 2020, around the 142.35 region during the mid-European session.

Meanwhile, the recent appreciating move over the past four months or so has been along an upward sloping channel. This points to a well-established bullish trend and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.

The positive outlook is reinforced by bullish oscillators (on the daily chart), which are still far from being in the overbought zone. Hence, a move back towards September 2020 highs, around the 142.70 area, looks a distinct possibility.

Any further move up is likely to confront resistance near the top boundary of the mentioned trend-channel, just ahead of the 143.00 mark. A sustained move beyond will mark a fresh bullish breakout and pave the way for additional gains.

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback might now be seen as an opportunity to initiate fresh bullish positions. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near a previous resistance, now turned support near the 141.25 region.

This is closely followed by the 141.00 mark, which if broken might prompt some technical selling. The GBP/JPY cross might then accelerate the slide further towards the 140.45 intermediate support en-route the key 140.00 psychological mark.

GBP/JPY daily chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 142.11
Today Daily Change 0.47
Today Daily Change % 0.33
Today daily open 141.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 140.74
Daily SMA50 139.67
Daily SMA100 138.13
Daily SMA200 136.65
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 141.74
Previous Daily Low 140.77
Previous Weekly High 142.26
Previous Weekly Low 140.34
Previous Monthly High 141.23
Previous Monthly Low 136.79
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 141.37
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 141.14
Daily Pivot Point S1 141.03
Daily Pivot Point S2 140.42
Daily Pivot Point S3 140.06
Daily Pivot Point R1 142
Daily Pivot Point R2 142.35
Daily Pivot Point R3 142.96

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

