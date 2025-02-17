GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Finds support around nine-day EMA at 191.00

- GBP/JPY tests immediate support at the nine-day EMA at 191.00.
- The 14-day RSI falls below 50, signaling increasing bearish momentum.
- The currency cross could test immediate resistance at the 14-day EMA at 191.17.
GBP/JPY continues its losing streak for the third consecutive session, trading around 191.00 during the European hours on Monday. An analysis of the daily chart showed the pair remains within the descending channel pattern, indicating a prevailing bearish bias.
Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), a key momentum indicator, falls below the 50 level, strengthening the bearish momentum. However, the GBP/JPY cross trades around the nine- and 14-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), suggesting short-term price momentum is neutral.
Regarding its support, the nine-day EMA at the 191.00 level acts as immediate support for the GBP/JPy cross. A break below this level could weaken the short-term price momentum and lead the currency cross to navigate the region around a five-month low at 187.05, which was recorded on February 7, followed by the lower boundary of the descending channel around the psychological level of 186.00.
On the upside, the GBP/JPY cross could test immediate resistance at the 14-day EMA at 191.17. A break above these levels could weaken the bearish bias and support the pair to test the descending channel’s upper boundary at the 192.50 level.
GBP/JPY: Daily Chart
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.08%
|-0.04%
|-0.24%
|0.03%
|-0.18%
|-0.23%
|0.09%
|EUR
|-0.08%
|0.03%
|-0.37%
|0.05%
|-0.17%
|-0.21%
|0.12%
|GBP
|0.04%
|-0.03%
|-0.29%
|0.02%
|-0.15%
|-0.24%
|0.08%
|JPY
|0.24%
|0.37%
|0.29%
|0.28%
|0.10%
|0.22%
|0.32%
|CAD
|-0.03%
|-0.05%
|-0.02%
|-0.28%
|-0.18%
|-0.26%
|0.07%
|AUD
|0.18%
|0.17%
|0.15%
|-0.10%
|0.18%
|-0.04%
|0.29%
|NZD
|0.23%
|0.21%
|0.24%
|-0.22%
|0.26%
|0.04%
|0.32%
|CHF
|-0.09%
|-0.12%
|-0.08%
|-0.32%
|-0.07%
|-0.29%
|-0.32%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
