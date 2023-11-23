On the other hand, if GBP/JPY drops below 187.00, the first support would be the Tenkan-Sen at 186.37, before sliding toward the 186.00 figure. Downside risks remain below that level, with next support at the Senkou Span A at 185.44.

From a technical standpoint, the GBP/JPY recovered after diving to a three-week low at 184.46, as shown by the daily chart . Buyers stepped in as the price bounced at the Kijun-Sen at 184.52 and broke on its way north the Tenkan-Sen at 186.37. For a bullish continuation, the pair must reclaim the 188.00 figure, followed by the year-to-date (YTD) high at 188.28. to cement the uptrend toward the 190.00 mark.

European equities portrayed an upbeat market mood. S&P Global revealed that business activity in the UK picked up, after printing three months of contraction. Nevertheless, the Manufacturing PMI index shrunk for the sixth consecutive month, though it approaches the 50 expansion/contraction threshold.

The Pound Sterling (GBP) continued to rally for the third straight day against the Japanese yen (JPY) on Thursday, courtesy of goodish economic data from the UK. That, alongside thin liquidity conditions due to Japan and the US being on holiday, keeps GBP buyers in charge. At the time of writing the GBP/JPY is trading at 187.50.

